The crime of Giulia Cecchetin shocked public opinion. A girl of just 22 years old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

Giulia had decided to leave Filippo, but remained his friend for fear that he might get hurt. She herself had confided it to her friends, the words said in an audio that today tears her heart apart. Giulia Cecchettin felt tenderness for Filippo, who threatened to harm himself. She remained his friend and she continued to feel him, even if in her heart she could no longer endure that situation. She did it for him, for his good, for fear that she might make some unhealthy gesture. And instead he lost his life. Because Philip committed that unhealthy act, but towards him. He cut off her life with a kitchen knife and then abandoned her now bled body.

The 22-year-old’s crime has brought attention to all the feminicides that have occurred in recent times. Everyone today shouts her name, with the hope that it will never happen to any other girl or woman again. An important gesture also came from the beloved singer Adriano Celentano, who referred to the disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin through a post on her Instagram profile.

A changed Hail Mary, a prayer to the Madonna, asking her to pray for him mistakes of those men like Filippo Turetta:

Hail Mary Full of Grace You are blessed among women And blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus Holy Mary, Mother of God Pray for us murderous MEN Now and at the hour of our death

Filippo Turetta, after escaping, was stopped and arrested in Germany. His shoes and clothes were stained with Giulia Cecchettin’s blood. He confessed the crime to the German authorities and was arrested without resistance. Now it is awaiting extradition to Italy.