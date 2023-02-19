Adriano celebrated his 41st birthday on a yacht, amidst champagne and beautiful women. The celebrations in grand style, however, did not please the ex-wife

Friday 17 February Hadrian blew out 41 candles and decided to celebrate the happy anniversary in style: yacht partybeautiful girls, music and rivers of champagne.

Adrian's birthday — Therefore, on the occasion of his 41st birthday, Adriano opted for gods exaggerated celebrations. Among the guests present on board the luxurious boat, the presence of one did not go unnoticed beautiful red-haired womanthe model and entrepreneur Raquel Bastoswhich has appeared in numerous shots posted on social media embraced the former striker of the Brazilian national team. Adriano himself, in fact, has published an image in his Instagram stories in which he embraced Raquel Bastos in a very intimate wayaccompanying the photo with the sentence: "Friend, with all due respect". The red-haired model, in turn, was certainly not watching: the shots of the celebrations together, in fact, were then also re-shared on Raquel Bastos' Instagram profile. Not only that, the entrepreneur jokingly revealed in her Instagram stories that she has received advances from the former footballer: "Guys, he asks to go out with me. We've never kissed, we're friends."

the “dedication” of the ex — The celebrations and the hugs between the two, however, were not appreciated at all by Adriano’s ex-wife, Micaela Mesquitawho in some Instagram stories launched some rather poisonous digs: “Ah, how cute! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers“. The woman also took advantage of the opportunity to wish her ex-husband a birthday in her own way: “Even when we are far away, I never forget today’s date. Happy birthday! May you idiot have all the happiness in the world. Even if you hurt me, I wish you the best,” she concluded.

a marriage that lasted 24 days — Adriano and Micaela Misquita had a record-breaking marriage: the relationship between the two, in fact, came to an end after only 24 days after the fateful yes. Why? Adriano had vanished into thin air for 48 hours, leaving only that he was going to a friend's house to watch Brazil's match against Switzerland. The former footballer then returned from Misquita without providing a valid explanation for the two days of silence. At that point Micaela didn't want to know anything anymore and left him, completely deleting him both in life and on social media.