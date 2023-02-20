Adriano, the famous Brazilian ex-soccer playerhe lives a new controversy off the courts and now his marriage is at risk.

The marriage between Adriano and the model michaela mesquita it could have a quick end because of an upset with scandal.

Hours before his 41st birthday, the images of a celebration of the ex-soccer player on a yacht, along with another woman, the model, designer and influencer, went viral. Raquel Bastoswith whom she appears in photos drinking champagne, while she models a bikini.

According to ‘The Sun’ newspaper, the former striker spent around 3,000 dollars on alcoholic beverages for the meeting with Bastos.

“Oh, how beautiful! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers,” Mesquita wrote on his social networks.

“Besides, I never forget today’s date. Happy Birthday! Idiot,” she added.

The model denied having a relationship with Adriano, but Adriano’s home was already on fire.

Antecedent

The couple had already had another notorious upset just 24 days after their marriage.

It was when the former player was lost for more than 48 hours, after he went to visit some friends at a rio de janeiro favelato watch the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.

The woman then deleted all the posts on the networks in which they were together, and posted on her Instagram account: “It hurts inside, but I’m not going to lie down to suffer, let’s live.”

However, at that time the couple did not formally separate. But this new episode seems to be serious.

