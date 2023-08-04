It was there president of the Harry Potter publishing house Adrienne Vaughan, died in Amalfi following a nautical accident, on Thursday 3 August 2023. The boat on which he was on vacation collided into the sea against a sailing ship. For the 44-year-old woman, manager of Bloomsbury USA, there was nothing to do.

The 45-year-old woman was in holiday on the Amalfi coast. He was on board a motorboat with his family. The boat suddenly collided with a boat in the shape of a sailing ship.

There were about eighty people on the other boat who were partying at sea a marriage. It is not known how it could have happened, but due to the impact, the American woman was thrown into the sea, ending up in the vortex of the boat’s propeller.

Due to multiple wounds all over her body, there was nothing they could do for the 45-year-old American tourist. The woman’s husband was also injured in a limb during the collision with the sailing ship.

The two children, on the other hand, were reportedly unharmed, while the skipper of the boat that the US family had rented suffered only minor injuries. The man is hospitalized at Castiglione di Ravello.

There Adrienne Vaughan’s family he had been in Italy for a few days, where he had chosen to spend his summer holidays. On Wednesday the woman, with her husband and her children, had visited Rome, and then headed to the Amalfi Coast.

The parents had rented a motorboat with skipper in Nerano for a trip to the sea. Around 18.30 on Thursday 3 August, in front of the Fiordo di Furore, the motorboat had an accident with a tourist sailing ship. Rescuers’ attempts to save her life were useless. Two 118 ambulances and an air ambulance arrived on the spot, but also the Carabinieri of the local company. The entire Amalfi Coast clings to the family of the missing American woman.