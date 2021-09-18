Adriana Volpe is a name that we read very often in the last few days. In fact, the presenter is one of the two new commentators of GF Vip 6 and her participation in the program alongside Sonia Bruganelli is already making people talk. This time, however, Adriana Volpe is not nominated for some event within the reality series, but for a confession that the presenter made about the ex.

This afternoon the appointment – doubled this year – will be broadcast with very true, captained as in the past years since Silvia Toffanin. For the very first episode, which will keep the public company on Saturday afternoon of Channel 5, guest will be the new commentator of the Big Brother Vip 6: Adriana Volpe.

The latter, seems to have spoken for the first time in a long time, of the ex-husband, recalling the end of their love story and some dynamics created with the ex-husband, the entrepreneur Roberto Speak.

In remembering the end of marriage, Adriana Volpe she decided to be very sincere and really show what the truth behind the goodbye with her ex-husband is, while also showing concern for her daughter’s father.

Adriana Volpe: “He is fragile, he must be protected”

The intervention of Adriana Volpe – that today it will be possible to follow up very true . about his life as a couple he was very sincere and touching, but also “severe”. The presenter has in fact specified how important it is to respect a person who, in reality, is fragile:

When giving space to a declaration, it should always be checked in what conditions the person issuing it is at that moment. My ex-husband said some serious things, he had an unacceptable conduct thinking that there is a minor in the middle. Before writing, put a hand on your heart and check carefully. He is a fragile person who has problems, he must be protected and respected.

For the episode of Verissimo, Adriana Volpe he also specified how difficult it was – obviously – to see the person you love, your lifelong companion, “sink”:

Seeing the person next to you who, day after day, changes and takes a path that you do not share and do not belong to you is difficult. At first I fought with all of myself. It is as if I had a rope in my hands: he was going in one direction and I tried in every way to hold it. Then, I realized that I was getting hurt and the only thing I could do was open my hand and let it go.

Adriana Volpe she therefore chose to interrupt the story with her ex-husband because she understood that he was sinking and she could never afford to sink with him, also and above all for the protection of her beloved daughter, Gisele.

With the aim, then, to “play down”, the presenter and neo commentator of GF Vip 6 answered the question of the Toffanin concerning new relationships:

Who takes me. Now I’m not ready, first I want to put order and regain control of things.

All that remains is to wait this afternoon to understand how the complete interview of the presenter in the living room of very true.