During the last few days, the Vip Champion was held in Cortina D’Ampezzo. On the occasion of this event gathered many famous people including also Adriana Volpe and Alfonso Signorini. But what relationship did the Trentino presenter maintain with the director of “Chi Magazine” after the latter replaced her with Orietta Berti at the Big Brother VIP? Let’s find out together!

For this seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP, Alfonso Signorini has decided to propose to Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli to become commentators. A decision which inevitably excluded Adriana Volpe who had held the role of commentator in the previous edition.

It goes without saying that the thirty-year-old presenter did not notice the gesture of Alfonso Signorini who had even proposed to return to the most spied on house in Italy as a competitor. On the occasion of a couple of interviewsshe herself had declared that having been replaced it was for her:

A heart attack

However, now everyone is wondering if the dynamics that have removed the woman from the Mediaset studios have also influenced the relationship with the director of “Chi Magazine”. Adriana Volpe cut i bridges with Alfonso Signorini or not?

There reply and no. In fact, over the past few days the two have been spending time together at the event VIP Champion which took place in Cortina D’Ampezzo. This was also demonstrated by some photos of her published on her social networks by the presenter herself, which portray her smiling next to her colleague. In addition, others were also present in the Dolomites celebritiessuch as Alex Belli and Delia Duran, Matilde Brandi, Benedetta Mazza, Valeria Marini, Raffaella Fico, Stefano Sala and his wife Dasha.