It is now known that the relationship between Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe is not the best. In these hours, however, the former gieffina has given a long interview to Chi, in which he also revealed what he thinks of Bonolis’ wife.

Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli they started to go disagree even before the Big Brother and, direct after direct, things are get worse, bringing the two ad heated clashes.

La Volpe has several times reaffirmed to want to tighten a nice report with the colleague but, to date, his will does not seem to have succeeded positive. Indeed, the woman released one long interview to Chi, in which he spoke not only of the contestants of the reality show but also of his relationship with colleague.

Sonia Bruganelli: what Adriana Volpe thinks

Things in between Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli have degenerated when the wife of Bonolis posted a shot with Giancarlo Magalli, his archenemy. Since then, so, the Fox she stopped trying to be friends with Sonia and today even gave an interview in which talk about her.

The former gieffina revealed that of the colleague appreciate… His shoe cabinet; even if he can’t help but say how much they are beautiful his eyes! What its own does not tolerate?

“L’use who made gods social in the past and in the present “.

he said, probably referring to the photo with the “rival” conductor.

“I think it’s clear that we are two very different women by character and by experience and this is our strength and the reason why Alfonso he chose us “

he added Adriana which, despite theirs disagreements, invited the colleague to join forces with her!

“We will be stronger and then yes that there they will fear everyone, including Alfonso “.

he said. How will he respond Sonia at his Invitation?