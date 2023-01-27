Following his participation in the Big Brother VIPthe life of John Ciacci has undergone changes. Accused of bullying Marco Bellavia, the former gieffino was forced to leave the game. However, once he left the most spied on house in Italy, he would have closed some relationships including the one with Adriana Volpe, Tina Cipollari and Antonella Mosetti.

Needless to say the participation by Giovanni Ciacci al Big Brother VIP negatively affected her private life. The former face of No sooner said than done he admitted to receiving little support from some celebrities. Among the latter we find Alfonso Signorini, Caterina Balivo and Valeria Marini.

On the contrary, other VIPs have done nothing but distance themselves from the famous costume designer. He revealed it himself on the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Nuovo”. According to her statements, the first person she would have with argued would be Adriana Volpe:

Adriana had entered the house to surprise me, then I learned that she lashed out at me, quoting a phrase I said and would repeat. I still think Marco Bellavia was pretending.

Instead, as regards Tina Cipollari, during the columnist’s marriage with Kikothere was a link between two:

When she was married to Kikò we were friends, after the divorce she changed her mind. I didn’t say anything to deserve disqualification. There were five of us at the flash televoting. But, with the hate campaign that was made against me, I was eliminated. It will be interesting to find out who was behind this incitement against me on social networks. I will post the names.

Antonella Mosetti also showed little solidarity alle gieffino. A fact to which he himself reacted by revealing a unprecedented backstory on their report: