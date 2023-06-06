During the process, words popped up that did not go unnoticed: here are the details

Over the past few hours the name of Adriana Volpe returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors it seems that in the last few days some friends and acquaintances of the presenter, at the fifth criminal section of the Court of Rome, were heard regarding the alleged threats that the man allegedly reserved against the former columnist of the Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In June 2021 Adriana Volpe, after a love affair that lasted about ten years, announced her separation from her husband Roberto Speak. The former columnist of the Big Brother VIP accused her ex-husband of ill-treatment and, according to the words of witnesses, the relationship between the two would have come to an end after Adriana Volpe’s participation in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

As already anticipated, in recent days, at the fifth criminal section of the Court of Rome, some friends and acquaintances of Adriana Volpe confirmed the disrespectful attitude that Roberto Speak he would have reserved for his ex-wife.

In detail, a friend of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP revealed to the judge a number of phrases that Roberto Parli would have used against Adriana Volpe. According to the newspaper ‘Il Messaggero’, the friend revealed that:

At their house there was always wine on the table, sometimes he even drank a bottle by himself […] He wrote to me analyzing Adriana’s behavior, which according to him was not like a mother. She told me she would ruin her career once she got out.

But that’s not all. According to rumors, it seems that during the process have emerged a series of threats by Roberto Parli against Adriana VolpAnd: