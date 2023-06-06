Adriana Volpe, in the trial against her ex-husband Roberto Parli, accused of ill-treatment, testified a friend of the showgirl who confirmed the violence

It’s amazing the revelations that have come out of a friend of Adriana Volpecalled to testify in the trial of the presenter against her ex-husband Roberto Speak. “You’re a slut, when you go out I’ll ruin your life”, these are some of the phrases he addressed to the soubrette not only face to face but across the screen while the Fox participated in the 2020 Big Brother. The man is accused of abuse in the family.

“Relations between them have always been very calm, but things started to change shortly before she entered the program and degenerated when she was in the house,” the Fox’s friend told the judges. “You’re a bitch, when you go out I’ll ruin you”, the man allegedly said while watching the episode of the reality show.

Subscribe to the newsletter

