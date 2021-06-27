Adriana Volpe arrived at the time to say goodbye, the presenter officially said goodbye to Every Morning: the words

After 237 live episodes, Adriana Volpe officially said goodbye to his show on TV8. Every morning closes its doors, between the sad words of the presenter and the emotion of the viewers, the time has come to say goodbye to the much suffered program of the presenter.

The program was aired every morning from September to June, the presenter was very good, but it was not enough. The plays have not permission to renew the broadcast for the following year and therefore, Adriana Volpe, had to make a speech to the fans:

We have come to the end of this adventure which lasted a whole year. It seems like yesterday when I first opened the doors of the studio, it was June last year and among other things it was a very special moment in our country, Italy was really on its knees and we all wanted to leave again and we have become a bit of a spokesperson for this sentiment.

I have chosen to bring to your homes a simple and authentic and always respectful story: I have chosen to tell people beyond stories, because this is my figure, this is me, but above all this is the strength of the Every Morning team.

Adriana Volpe however, she is proud of her work and of what she has created. Despite such a difficult year, she still managed to achieve her goals. The presenter said:

The goal was to create a polite product, outside the box of trashy TV, and we never hesitated to choose the quality to bring it into your homes.

The reference to his future did not go unnoticed in the speech. It’s almost official now, Adriana Volpe will be the new commentator of the Big Brother VIP, for this reason, he concluded by giving an appointment to the public: