We are back in September and this is the month of television debuts. On Saturday 18 the program will start again Silvia Toffanin, very true. Guest of the first episode Adriana Volpe, the new Opinionita del Big Brother VIP.

Adriana Volpe is back on television in a big way and she also felt ready to face a rather important speech, the separation with Roberto Parli. Marriage fell apart day after day:

Adriana Volpe on Roberto Parli: "He has problems" - Curler 4

Seeing the person next to you who, day after day, changes and takes a path that you do not share and do not belong to you is difficult. At first I fought with all of myself. It is as if I had a rope in my hands: he was going in one direction and I tried in every way to hold it. Then, I realized that I was getting hurt and the only thing I could do was open my hand and let it go.

The priority for Adriana Volpe has always been Gisele, however, in recent months she has realized that Roberto Speak has had and has major problems:

Adriana Volpe on Roberto Parli: "He has problems" - Curler 5

When we decided to separate, it was important for me to protect the child. When giving space to a declaration, it should always be checked in what conditions the person issuing it is at that moment. My ex-husband – he continues – said some serious things, he had an unacceptable conduct thinking that there is a minor in the middle. Before writing, put a hand on your heart and check carefully. He is a fragile person who has problems, he must be protected and respected.

But how is the relationship status by Adriana Volpe, are you ready for a new love ?: “Who takes me. Now I’m not ready, first I want to put order and regain control of things “.

