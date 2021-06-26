The morning show of TV8 Every Morning, which sees Adriana Volpe at the helm, will no longer be there. However, the presenter seems to imply that she will be present at the GF Vip.

The program aired on TV8 conducted by Adriana Volpe focuses on the story of the beauty Italytrying to include ordinary people.

So, whoever is the true protagonist of Italian history and current affairs was “Every Morning” a guest of Adriana Volpe, from September to June.

The you listen have unfortunately been disappointing, so much so that the news of the stop to the program was given today by the presenter.

A sad and pure unfortunate case or perhaps a combination of several factors that did not really start the program … however, the well 237 episodes they aired in the aforementioned period.

Read also: Adriana Volpe, the ex-husband blurts out: “You are false. Here is the truth “

Adriana Volpe, she can be satisfied regardless of the program that saw her as a presenter; now, for the presenter, it’s time for something new.

Every Morning: closes the first and only edition

The presenter herself has intervened since the beginning ofthe last episode, giving the public its “goodbye“. Adriana Volpe he underlined the good fortune he felt he had – as well as the responsibility – in having invested in a program that began precisely at a “tragic” and difficult moment like that of the pandemic:

We have come to the end of this adventure which lasted a whole year. It seems like yesterday when I first opened the doors of the studio, it was June last year and among other things it was a very special moment in our country, Italy was really on its knees and we all wanted to leave again and we have become a bit of a spokesperson for this sentiment.

Adriana Volpe he then underlined the purity and loyalty of the project, which wanted to detach itself from the television “trash” to “mean” something more.

The words of the presenter in this regard were the following:

I have chosen to bring to your homes a simple and authentic and always respectful story: I have chosen to tell people beyond stories, because this is my figure, this is me, but above all this is the strength of the Every Morning team. […] The goal was to create a polite product, outside the box of trash TV, and we never hesitated to choose the quality to bring it into your homes. It might interest you: Adriana Volpe, her husband confesses the crisis: “My daughter is crying”

Finally, Adriana Volpe quoted a “mysterious” other network… which then, so mysterious does not seem to be, on the contrary: that we will see it in September at GF Vip? At least, so the presenter carefully hinted, without naming names, true … but the reference seems clear: