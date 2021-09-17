Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli are the two new entries of this edition of Big Brother VIP. The two commentators are certainly very different temperamentally and it even seems that behind the scenes there was a rather tense moment.

Adriana Volpe and the relationship with Sonia Bruganelli - Curler 4

Now to break the silence was Adriana Volpe who admitted that she certainly has a different character from her colleague, but certainly does not lack respect and good intentions for this long edition:

My relationship with Sonia Bruganelli? What matters to me is having a great relationship outside of school. We supported each other before going live, we gave each other some advice, we toasted. Then it is obvious that when we go out on the pitch we have different personalities and reactions in the episode!

The reason for so many differences is also dictated by the schemes of the program, it is obvious that the commentators they must create dialogues and divide public opinion.

Adriana Volpe and the relationship with Sonia Bruganelli - Curler 5

Obviously we will comment on everything differently, otherwise we would be copies. We are two alpha women, very tough and it’s great that there is a direct confrontation! I would say this friccicore is nice, right? I hope that all this can also be accentuated. I am very sure that we will have two different perspectives, but I think it is positive and interesting.

The future however it looks rosy:

“If I try to conquer it? But I hope I have already done so. You have seen the first episode, but we will see what happens. We are there to comment and navigate on sight. We have two very different ways of proposing ourselves, fortunately. We are two distant characters, this is true. Then maybe on some things we are similar Sonia is very combative and has no filters. I must say that it came with the little book, very precise ”.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: