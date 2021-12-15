Exited from the program due to disqualification Alex Belli he had to deal with the attacks he suffered once he returned to the studio to talk to Alfonso Signorini about his adventure at home. One of the most angry with him was Adriana Volpe which provoked him by calling him an excellent actor. “Are you ready to make a fiction” – he began. “For you it was a great audition … For me you passed it and now you are ready to play Elisa di Rivombrosa … I tell Mediaset … He is perfect …” – he continued.

And Alex replied to Adriana Volpe: “Your record is always this. It amazes me for you … You have lived this program … There is absolutely nothing acting … “ – defended himself. The actor confessed to feeling bad about the way the home adventure with Soleil ended, abruptly without even saying hello. Even the former competitor Samy Youssef he lashed out at Alex calling him a man without courage.

“You are a man without courage. You played with the feelings of a girl at home … Now you see that she is sick … You knew you had a wife out … “ – her words. In short, Alex had to take on all the attacks of those present in the studio, convinced that he starred in the house and everything is the result of an agreement with Delia Duran.

He admitted he went out now to think about how to mend the relationship with his wife. But are we sure she wants it? To see the stories he posted Carlo Cuozzo on Instagram we are not convinced.

The entrepreneur caught kissing with Delia last week, posted a shot with her in bed, also tagging Alex Belli. Then in the following stories he wrote: “It is mine”. Certainly it seems like a defiant attitude that is very close to the classic edited gossip. We will see what happens in the next few days.