‘Parot’, the series that will begin to air on May 28 on Amazon Prime Video, part of a real event, the repeal of the ‘Parot doctrine’ in 2013 at the hands of the Strasbourg Court, which put dozens on the streets of prisoners, to pose a police thriller about the search for a murderer who is killing terrorists and rapists who have just been released from prison in the same way that they killed the victims. Adriana Ugarte, in the shoes of Isabel Mora, a police officer cold as steel but with a tremendous load behind her, will try to hunt her down.

– What caught you in the project?

–I really liked the characters and the two planes in which they all work, which are all that is said and all that is silent. And in this sense, Isabel Mora gave me the opportunity to work with a woman who was not trying to please anyone, who was uncomfortable and unpleasant at times. And when you discover the pain and trauma that he carries, you still wonder how he is able to minimize so much importance, to frivolize so much … And that is because he is a deeply hurt character, who needs a brutal distance because he is unable to open Pandora’s box . I liked it a lot and it generated a lot of tenderness in this thing that has to give itself to a mission, which is justice, and in this blindness that in the end needs the mind to escape from the things that make us ball. Work addiction is in the top ten of the elements that we cling to in order not to manage our private lives.

– How do you prepare for a character like that?

– Something that interested me a lot was the relationship that occurs between these three women: between Isabel’s mother, Isabel and her daughter. I liked how it was written because you can see how the unsolved is necessarily projected onto the others and how you try to make your life more bearable, unintentionally, through the submission of the generations that are ahead and behind.

–Family relationships are the engine of thousands of series and movies …

-It is that they have something very powerful. They are the first social relationships we have when we come into the world and they are decisive in our life and in our ability to relate not only to the world but to ourselves. Through the family we configure our first idea of ​​ourselves, our identity and our self-esteem and when those relationships are flawed, in the end you have to do a much deeper job when you are an adult to be able to get along with you and have a healthier relationship in this environment. So the starting point of these characters was not very healthy, despite the fact that Isabel’s trauma is managed by her mother in the best way she can, who in the end is also a woman dedicated to her work. Almost always a victim thinks that this has happened to her because she has given her the opportunity to make it happen to her and all this cocktail makes Isabel turn into a hedgehog and that she is deeply in need of love and affection but that in turn is incapable to ask for anything.

–What does Isabel have that she hasn’t seen in other characters?

– I have been able to play characters with dramas that have interested me a lot but most of them were characters with dramas against which they rebelled, against which they acted with anger. I was very interested in a character who was as short-circuited as this one because in the end it is to work a woman who is consumed day by day, she had not worked with anxiety attacks, which in reality we all suffer.

–The series plays with a real setting to build a thriller around a murderer who takes justice into his own hands. Does starting from real events make you more attractive?

“I wouldn’t know what to say to you.” I think that in the end the pulse of a story is measured by the relationships that are locked in its characters, if those relationships are credible, interesting and magnetic, the story can work, although even this is not a guarantee. It interests me that it be contextualized and associated with a historical moment like this because it is a historical moment not very well known and it is very close. I like it because we do not know much about the history of our country and I believe that in the end all the historical events that precede the present are decisive for the current health of a country.

– Do you think the series will reopen the social debate about the reintegration of prisoners?

–That possibility exists and it does not seem negative to me. I think that in the end one of the reasons why I like my work so much is that it is a powerful weapon to produce change and already a debate, a conversation, for me it is a change, it generates movement. This is positive. Something very good about the series is that it is not positioned anywhere, it seems to me that it is articulated through characters with apparently different points of view, but I think that all the time they try to coexist different perspectives and I think that is desirable in any debate. I of course have my opinion, but I think that opinions can change and it is not bad that they change, I have an opinion until now, maybe tomorrow I have a conversation with a collateral victim of terrorism and change of opinion or the broad one.