Chihuahua, Chih.– After the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation rejected the acquittal sentence of the Guadalajara Chamber against Cuauhtémoc Estrada for political gender violence against the former president of Congress, Adriana Terrazas, the deputy assured that the issue continues being a political revenge.

The coordinator of Morena’s deputies in Congress said that he will continue to defend himself in a process that he considers unfair and that he will go for the fourth time to the Guadalajara Chamber of the (TEPJF) to reverse a hypothetical conviction.

Estrada Sotelo highlighted that the Superior Chamber gave deliberative freedom to the Guadalajara Chamber and that the revocation of the sentence was due to the fact that the magistrates did not agree with the assessment mechanisms.

In any case and due to the jurisdiction that Cuauhtémoc Estrada holds as a state representative, the sanction would not go beyond being registered within the registry of gender violators and possible public apologies, without authorization or sanction, unless it escalated to the State Court of Administrative Justice. (TEJA) through the Ministry of Public Function.