All-proof. Adriana Quevedo and Nahuel Lopez They are one of the most stable and long-lasting romances of the local show business. However, they have always kept their relationship away from the spotlight and scandals despite having met for the first time on the small screen many years ago. As a result of their love, they have a little son. “There we are, with the ups and downs of a normal and ordinary marriage, like that of all the people who should be reading or listening to the note” revealed the actress.

Nahuel López arrived in Peru more than 10 years ago and quickly caught the attention of the public and television programs when he was summoned as a reality boy to the program “Combat” from ATVs.

Due to his popularity and arrival with the audience, he also served as a reporter on the show. “Ola ke ase”. That’s how he met the interpreter Adriana Quevedowho was driving the space.

Soon after, they officially announced their romance in 2013. From the beginning, they were very jealous of their privacy and that same year they surprised everyone by getting married in a romantic and intimate ceremony.

After her surprise marriage, The couple tried to conceive a baby for several years until, after many treatments, they managed to make their wish come true in the year 2020. Currently, they have been married for nine years.

“Marriages are like that and not always everything is happiness and tranquility, it is a balance of life (…). He doesn’t go with me showing too much either, ”Quevedo admitted.

What did Adriana Quevedo say about her departure from “D’ mañana”?

Through an interview with El Popular, Adriana Quevedo he took a few minutes to refer to the magazine “D’ mañana”, a program in which he shared the lead with Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio. The journalist asked her about her relationship with her former classmates and the model responded.

“Look, as I’m telling you, this year has taught me a lot of things and has taught me what things I don’t want to repeat in my life, so… (…) Look, I’ve never gotten into trouble, I’ve never spoken badly Nobody, and I’m going to stay that way,” he said at the start of the topic.

“I am not going to speak beyond what I have in my head about someone, but in summary it is what I have told you. I needed to close that cycle, I needed to culminate with that program. I have left happy that this cycle is over, I have left super happy and it was what had to happen, it was what I felt I needed, so that is what I did. I am super happy to have finished with that ”, concluded Adriana Quevedo.

The promotion of “Préndete” without Adriana Quevedo

On December 28, Panamericana TV launched the promotion of the new “Préndete” format, in which Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio will present news about show business, but they will add an informative touch, indicating what the news is from day to day. Adriana Quevedo was not present in this video, so there was speculation about the possible entry of Melissa Paredes as a third driver.

Adriana Quevedo touches fans by announcing that she became a mother

The television host Adriana Quevedo moved her followers by announcing, through her official account of instagramwho became a mother for the first time.

In her latest publication, the Combinado presenter showed how excited she was about this good news by dedicating a tender message to her husband and little Santi.

“Speechless… I love you with my whole soul,” wrote the cheerleader, along with a photograph in which she appears on a stretcher, holding the newborn and next to her partner.

Adriana Quevedo announces her pregnancy live, but she cried when she remembered that she lost a baby

Adriana Quevedo surprised more than one by announcing her pregnancy on the “Combined” program. A few days after her 40th birthday, the Panamericana driver once again has the happiness of being in the “sweet wait”, for which she has had to face a tedious process together with her loved ones. Initially, the television presenter had preferred to keep it a secret, due to a traumatic episode that made her suffer for a long time.

“Just so you know, I’m pregnant (…) I lost a baby last year and it was quite complicated for me, because of that, my prognosis was not good. Thank you for writing to me… I want this to serve as an encouragement to you. If I can be (pregnant) – now – at this moment, you will also be able to,” she said. Adriana Quevedo.

