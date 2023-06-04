Adriana Quevedo has conquered all viewers by playing ‘Chela’ in “At the bottom there is room.” Being one of the characters of the moment, he opened the doors of his house to “You are in all” to share a little of his intimate life. During the conversation, the actress talked about her experience as her mother and surprised her by telling a funny anecdote about her request for her hand.

She mentioned that that time her now husband proposed to her, but the most important detail was missing: the engagement ring. “The box was empty” Quevedo said while his little boy’s father explained how he planned this unforgettable moment.

#Adriana #Quevedo #reveals #proposed #engagement #ring