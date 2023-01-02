Days ago, Karla Tarazona and ‘Metiche’ were shown in the promotion of “Préndete”, the new program on Panamericana TV. However, Adriana Quevedo did not appear and many speculated about the possible departure of the driver or a possible enmity between her and her companions from her set. The model gave an interview in which she gave details about her New Year’s reception and her opinion regarding “D ‘morning”. Her strong statements surprised the media.

What did Adriana Quevedo say about her departure from “D’ mañana”?

Through an interview with El Popular, Adriana Quevedo took a few minutes to refer to the magazine “D’ mañana”, a program in which she co-hosted with Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio. The journalist asked her about her relationship with her former classmates and the model responded.

“Look, as I’m telling you, this year has taught me a lot of things and has taught me what things I don’t want to repeat in my life, so… (…) Look, I’ve never gotten into trouble, I’ve never spoken badly Nobody, and I’m going to stay that way,” he said at the start of the topic.

“I am not going to speak beyond what I have in my head about someone, but in summary it is what I have told you. I needed to close that cycle, I needed to culminate with that program. I have left happy that this cycle is over, I have left super happy and it was what had to happen, it was what I felt I needed, so that is what I did. I am super happy to have finished with that ”, concluded Adriana Quevedo.

Adriana Quevedo will no longer share a set with Karla Tarazona and ‘Metiche’. Photo: composition LR / capture of Panamericana TV

The promotion of “Préndete” without Adriana Quevedo

On December 28, Panamericana TV launched the promotion of the new “Préndete” format, in which Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio will present news about show business, but they will add an informative touch, indicating what the news is from day to day. Adriana Quevedo was not present in this video, so there was speculation about the possible entry of Melissa Paredes as a third driver.

This was the farewell to “D’ mañana”

On December 23, Karla Tarazona, Adriana Quevedo and Kurt Villavicencio ‘Metiche’ said goodbye to the “D’mañana” program and each one expressed an emotional message in which they thanked the public for accompanying them daily.

The conductors of “D’ mañana” said goodbye to the magazine. Photo: Panamericana Television

“A stage is closed. In all this time I have learned a lot and each of the people who have passed through here have contributed to my life. In 2004 I started at Panamericana Televisión, I am grateful that from the first moment they have trusted me and I am sure that we will meet again, be it here, there or elsewhere”, said Adriana Quevedo.

This is how Adriana Quevedo announced that she became a mother

In March 2020, the TV host Adriana Quevedo revealed through an emotional Instagram post that she brought her first baby into the world as a result of her relationship with Fernando López.

Adriana Quevedo

“Welcome, Santi, to the world. March 14, 2020, the happiest day of our lives. Everything was a wonderful experience… Thanks to all of you for giving us so much beautiful energy because Santi was a long struggle and we have always felt supported,” wrote Quevedo.