Adriana Quevedo He stepped on the set of “Love and Fire” to answer the spicy questions about his commented departure from Panamericana Televisión. As she revealed this January 18 in the Willax space, she suspected that they did not want to take her into account for the “Préndete” project, in which Melissa Paredes was announced as the host. Regarding the treatment received in recent months, she indicated that she did not have good experiences. “It’s ugly to work in an environment, anywhere, (where) you don’t get along with people,” she said.

He let Rodrigo González see that his separation from the channel was not on good terms and he assured that he was happy to leave Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio, ‘Metiche’.