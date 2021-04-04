Suspended last year due to the pandemic, this Sunday the traditional regatta between Oxford and Cambridge is recovered, which meets the 166th clash in men and 75 in women, with the Madrid Adriana Pérez Rotondo as one of the stars of the test: in 2019 she debuted with Cambridge, but then he did it with the second crew from his university. And this time he will already be in team A, with eight T-shirts and a helmsman.

Since 1945, the most popular classic rowing showdown, which in recent years has attracted television audiences close to 500 million viewers (4:40 pm, Teledeporte), has been played in the waters of the Thames. This time the test moves to the Great Ouse River, about 250 kilometers from London, very close to the Cambridge house. “It is an advantage for us because we know all the bends of the river,” explains the Madrilenian, who lives the rivalry in a very special way “because people make you feel that it is something different.” Adriana Pérez, when she arrived from Columbia University (United States) in 2017 to do a master’s degree, “never” had rowed. “Not even seen a boat practically,” he acknowledges.

The Spaniard knows that there will not be a quarter of a million London fans on the shores, because the test is restricted, by the pandemic and because the cracks in the Hammersmith Bridge invite prudence, At 25 years old, with a doctorate in theoretical neuroscience On track, Adriana is aware that “for 20 minutes she will have to focus on the boat, and follow the rhythm of a well-matched team.” In 2019 Cambridge won all four tests, and is now the favorite.