The young Salvadoran actress and singer, Adriana Isabel Mojica, She died last Thursday, September 5, 2024, after being hit by a car near Madrid..

The event caused great commotion and consternationIn fact, Spanish and local authorities left heartfelt messages of condolences for his family.

Adriana Mojica, Salvadoran singer, who passed away at the age of 19

According to international media, the victim was run over by a vehicle on the service road of the A-6 motorway, in the municipality of Torrelodones, a town of 25,000 inhabitants located 29 kilometers north of the capital from Spain.

When the paramedics arrived at the scene, they could only confirm the death as a result of the injuries suffered, emergency services reported.

The investigation indicates that the young woman was walking towards a bus stop. nearby when she was hit by a vehicle that was no longer there when assistance arrived.

Despite its short path artistic, she was a very popular singer in Central America and this same year she had received one of the 503rd Music Awards in El Salvador: the best ballad for ‘Oportunidad’, which was slated to compete at the 2024 Latin Grammys.

Condolences from the Spanish and Salvadoran authorities

The Foreign Minister of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, the representative of the Spanish Government in the Madrid region, Francisco Martín, and the mayor of Torrelodones, Almudena Negro, a town in Madrid where the artist lived, among others, conveyed their Condolences to the family and friends of Mojica.

“We externalize our deep regret “We are very grateful for the tragic death of Adriana Mojica, a Salvadoran artist who lived in Madrid, Spain. The humanitarian management team of our consulate in Madrid is already in contact with her family and has made itself available to support them during this difficult process,” Hill Tinoco posted on social media.

The Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, confirmed that the author of the accident, A 20-year-old man had already been located and took the opportunity to express his condolences to the family of Mojica, 19.

“Shocked “for the death of our young neighbour Adriana Isabel after being run over,” the mayor wrote on the X network. “All my support to her family and friends in these terrible times. Rest in peace.”

