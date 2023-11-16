History tends to repeat itself from time to time. An actress, model, singer or simply famous person appears on a red carpet, a presentation or on a catwalk and social networks begin to speculate about her physical appearance. Specifically, about the changes in her physical appearance. She succeeded Renée Zellweger after she appeared in 2014 with her “new face” (as many media outlets headlined), achieving that The attacks on social networks reached such a point that the interpreter had to defend herself in a release. She succeeded Demi Moore after walking for Fendi in Paris, during haute couture week when she reappeared “unrecognizable” on the catwalk. And now she has happened to the Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima (Salvador de Bahía, 42 years old) after going to the premiere of the movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesaccompanied by her family in the city of Los Angeles.

Almost immediately, social networks began to comment on the model’s appearance: “What has she done?” asked a user on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. “I need to know what happened to Adriana Lima’s face. And I need to know urgently,” wrote another person. The media, for their part, echoed all these comments and headlined about the “unrecognizable” face of the supermodel that “worried” her fans. As there are still sensible people on social networks, there were also those who raised their voices to comment, with some sarcasm: “Imagine having the balls to criticize Adriana Lima’s face.”

The supermodel, for her part, has used your Instagram account, where he has more than 16 million followers, to respond to criticism. Specifically, he has done so through stories, where she has published a selfie of her face, without makeup, on which she has written the following lines: “This is the face of a tired mother of a teenager, two preteens, a very active child, a one-year-old baby learning to walk and three dogs. Thank you for your concern.”

Lima belongs to that dynasty of supermodels who, since the mid-nineties, began to emerge from Brazil, such as Gisele Bündchen, Ana Beatriz Barros, Isabeli Fontana or Alessandra Ambrosio. In 1999, he became one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels and his fame reached global heights. During that time, she was on the cover of numerous magazines and starred in campaigns for prestigious brands such as Dior, Schiaparelli, Prada, Intimissimi and Guess. In November 2018, Lima decided to hang up her wings, fed up with the dictatorship of her body perception: “I will never take off my clothes again for an empty cause,” she had announced shortly before. Between 1999 and 2018, the model had two daughters with her first husband, the basketball player Marko Jaric; Valentina, who was born in 2009, and Sienna, who was born in 2012.

In 2016 she divorced Jaric, announced in People through, in which they clarified: “After long and careful reflection, we have decided to separate after five years of marriage. “We are so grateful to be the parents of two incredible daughters that we will raise together.”

In 2020, Lima began a relationship with film producer Andre Lemmers, whom she met at the Cannes Festival and who also had two children from her previous relationship. In 2022, the model announced that she was pregnant and in 2023 her third child, named Cyan, was born. She was 41 years old at the time and has admitted on more than one occasion that she still has a hard time adjusting to her postpartum body. In an interview she gave a few months ago to the magazine People The supermodel admitted that she had to remind herself daily of the importance of accepting her body as it is now: “It’s a transitional body right now because I just had a baby. I just created life, which is a blessing. And each body has a different reaction during pregnancy and after pregnancy,” the model explained. “So every day I have to exercise to practice accepting all these changes. And I fight every day. Every day I have to remind myself that I am human, because I feel very insecure, but every day I learn something new. As you age, your body reacts differently. Alright. It’s something I’m learning.”

This 2023, the model has put on her wings again. Victoria’s Secret, the brand that made it famous, was looking to reinvent itself and to do so, it recovered some of the iconic models in its now-defunct fashion shows. Within this reinvention, the firm, accused on numerous occasions of promoting a stereotypical and even toxic image of women, included plus-size models, greater racial diversity and a series of models of all ages: “As can be seen in the bell, [ayudé] to change the fashion industry so that every woman was accepted at every stage of her life, regardless of age. That is my goal and that is the reason why I continue modeling and continue to persist in being part of the fashion industry. I think the industry is accepting it, and it’s really wonderful to see,” Adriana Lima commented on the project to the magazine. People.