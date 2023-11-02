Adriana Laffan, popular and praised Mexican actress, died at the age of 63 on November 1st. The performer became a recognized face for the Latin public after her work in soap operas such as‘Carousel’and‘Wooden woman’.

What did Adriana Laffan die from?

The death of Adriana Laffan in your country on November 1st. The sad news was announced by the National Association of Actors (ANDA) through their social networks because the actress was part of their union.

The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Adriana Laffan, a member of our union. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/V3inZsq30M — National Association of Actors (@andactores) November 1, 2023

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Adriana Laffan, a member of our union. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace”, reads the brief statement.

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) also expressed its condolences, although it refused to comment on the causes behind the death. Likewise, he indicated that he hopes that they will be clarified in the next few hours.

Who was Adriana Laffan?

Adriana Laffan Lara was a prominent actress born in Mexico City, daughter of the Mexican gold film actress.Graciela Lara. From a very young age she decided that she wanted to be part of the world of acting, so she studied at the National Institute of Fine Arts and the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa.

Despite making her film debut, she is best known for her career on the small screen, as she worked in around 18 soap operas, as well as 6 series, most of them produced by Televisa. The best known are:

‘As the saying goes’

‘The Rose of Guadalupe’

‘Killer women’

‘Woman, real life cases’

‘Señora Acero’ (2014)

‘Because love rules’ (2013)

‘I am your owner’ (2010)

‘Distilling love’ (2007)

‘Alegrijes y rebujos’ (2004)

‘Wooden Woman’ (2004)

‘Class 406’ (2002)

‘Accomplices to the rescue’ (2002)

‘María Belén’ (2001)

‘The Shadow of the Other’ (1996)

‘The Home I Stole’ (1981)



