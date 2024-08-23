Chihuahua.- Yesterday, Adriana Dávila Fernández presented her letter of intent to the National Organizing Committee for the Election of the National Executive Committee (Conecen) to participate in the renewal of the national leadership of the National Action Party.

“This party gave democratic life to our country. I love National Action and that is why I seek to rebuild it from its foundations, with the help of its members, in order to provide Mexico with a solid party,” said the candidate.

“He participated in this process to democratize the party and win this election. Not to legitimize someone else, and much less at such a critical time as the one we are experiencing in a country of so much destruction,” he said.

Adriana Dávila also submitted a three-point letter to Conecen in which she demanded the holding of five debate forums during the electoral process, in addition to rejecting affirmative actions based on gender, which she described as an offense to the militants and an embarrassment to the national leaders, and demanded that the Final Nominal List of Voters be delivered from the collection of signatures. (César Lozano T.)