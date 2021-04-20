The Technical Commission of the Royal Spanish Taekwondo Federation has summoned Adriana Cerezo and Cecilia Castro for the pre-Olympic that will be held in Sofia (Bulgaria) on May 7 and 8. Adriana Cerezo, 17, will compete in the category under 49 kilos, of which she is the current European champion. Cecilia Castro, meanwhile, will participate in the category of less than 67 kilos.

Both will try to complete the representation of Spanish taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympic Games, for those who are already classified Jesús Tortosa (-58 kg), Javier Pérez Polo (-68 kg) and Raúl Martínez (-80 kg). The two finalists in each category are classified.