Despite the fact that their mega-factory has not been completed within the expected timeframe, as they are dedicated to a sector that generates great controversy among part of the population, Tebrio, the company that wanted to build the largest insect production plant in Europe on Salamanca soil, is moving ahead. Regarding the first point, they have not given up on the construction of the 90,000 square metre plant that was originally planned for 2023. Regarding the second, the controversial one, Adriana Casillas, co-founder of Tebrio and president of IPIFF, the largest association of insect producers in the world, repeatedly explains that Tebrio’s insects are intended solely for animal consumption. This does not prevent criticism and attacks on the company that the businesswoman takes for granted. We enter Tebrio’s nest.

Question: How is the factory project progressing and what stage is it at?

Answer: We are still working on a pilot plant while we get this 90,000 square metre mega plant up and running. The pace is on schedule. We have had issues that are completely normal in projects of this magnitude, especially when there are so many actors that have to operate before everything necessary to begin construction is in place, but of course this is something that we had already planned. We will start in a short period of time.

Q: How long would you say before it goes into production?

A: We cannot say exactly how long it will take to complete the whole project, but we expect it to take around seven to nine months. It is a completely modular installation, so we will start with the first module and then, once it is finished, we will continue with the rest.

Q: How has the response from investors been to Tebrio and the plant in particular?

A: We are entering an industry with potential. It is not that we are going to invent the market, but the market already exists. There is a huge need for this type of product at a global level, so investors, especially those accustomed to industrial investments, see this as something very interesting. The insect sector is different, with a huge potential that is not part of a mere trend that is going to disappear. Raw materials are produced that are needed to cover the needs that the markets are demanding.

Q: And within Spain?

A: Obviously, there are many types of investors. I am talking above all at a global level. In Spain as such it is much more complicated. Due to the investment tradition, a very short-term return is sought, even at the cost of lower returns. This is what we are used to in this country, so it may be a little more complicated there. However, there are the IPIFF data. At a European level, some 1.5 billion euros have been invested and it is understood that investment will continue. In 2022, 9,495 tonnes of insects were produced in Europe and in 2023 it was around 23,000 tonnes, while for 2030 the data we have collected from all companies and their expansion and growth plans lead us to around 870,000 tonnes of these products per year. Much of the investment has been dedicated to research and development, and what is now being bet on is the escalation of production at an industrial level.

Q: What insects do you work with?

A: We only work with Tenebrio molitor.

Q: The one known as the mealworm

A: Yes, exactly.

Q: Why only with him?

A: Basically, for two reasons. First, because we understood that the risks of scaling up, of mass producing them in large factories, were much lower. They are easier to handle than any other insect that can fly, crawl or jump. So that was a fundamental issue, because to have a real impact, we must produce thousands of tons, so the product must be as manageable as possible. On the other hand, we chose it because of the type of final products that we can bring to market. Everyone talks about insects in a tremendously general way, but the characteristics of the final products of some insects have nothing to do with others, technically speaking. We considered that the products that we could obtain from Tenebrio could have a much better impact on our clients’ productions. We continue to bet on it because we have developed a unique process. That is, how, when, in what way and why the animals are handled in a certain way and, on the other hand, because we have all the technology that helps us convert this process model into an industrial one. Above all, and most importantly, we have created all the machinery related to it.

Q: How much does it cost to produce a kilo of mealworm?

A: It depends. Each company works in a different way. Tebrio may be costing X and another company may be costing much more or even a little less. I don’t think a little less, because scalability is very important here. The smaller you are, the less cost-efficient you are, as in any industry. The underlying issue is not how much it costs now, but how much we can compete with in the future. We have always been working in all departments to be competitive in the markets we target with the prices of products that are already sold in that market, which are not insects.

Q: What are the main uses for the insects they produce?

A: We have several lines. Proteins, lipids and products for plant and soil nutrition. Tebrio only works exclusively in animal feed. We operate in both the pet food and aquaculture markets, as well as in the poultry and pig markets. These are the markets we work with for the feed part, both with proteins and lipids, which is an oil. We work in plant and soil nutrition and also within the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors.

Q: How long have you been operating?

A: All this started in 2012. The company was established in 2014 and we have been in development for about ten years. Now is when we can scale up to bring to market those products that are requested of us. For example, for both aquaculture and pork, they will not buy from us if we are not able to deliver at least one trailer of product per month. They are huge markets. What we have done until now has been to operate in a pilot plant in which we have developed everything. The internal know-how, all the technological part, product development, customer acquisition. For this new factory that we are already in the middle of building, once it is fully operational, we estimate that it will produce between 100,000 and 125,000 tons per year of these insects, which is what our clients and the prospect of future clients demand from us.

Q: So it is a product that has its market?

A: It is competitive, both in terms of the type of product and in terms of price. If you cannot compete with the materials that already exist on the market, you are out of the picture. We are talking about animal feed. Animals are fed with raw materials that are produced using natural resources, resources that are increasingly scarce. It is necessary in all sectors, but to mention one. Aquaculture has a huge need for this type of product. However, the agricultural part is also very interesting. With our insects we can offer alternatives for plant nutrition that offer returns in production like those provided by other products that are not as respectful of the land itself. In other words, it is not only respectful of the environment, but also of the soil.

Q: How much protein is in 100 grams of mealworm?

A: It depends on how you present it. Live larvae have 35% protein. If the larvae are dehydrated, that is, if you remove the water, because 80% of their body is water, we would end up with around 56% protein. We go further. What we do is extract the protein from the dried larvae. There we are obtaining analyses of 74% protein per unit. There is no product that is as digestible with these concentrations. This is important. Digestibility. A product could be produced with even more protein, but it would not be as digestible. We have 74% protein and, in addition, with digestibility of over 90%, this means that what is eaten is being absorbed.

Q: In the case of Tebrio, this is not the use that you are going to give it, but taking into account that percentage of protein, could it be the case that insects are used in sports supplementation?

A: Yes, but that is human food, it is a different sector from ours. Within the human sector, of course, insects are also nutritious for us. They are extremely interesting products for human food.

Q: Coming back to digestibility of products, is it chitin (the substance that makes up the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans) that can cause digestibility-related problems?

A: Chitin is a natural fiber. If you eat a lot of fiber, you can have problems. If you eat a lot of fat or sugar, you will also have problems. In our formulations, in the products that we sell, more specifically protein, the fiber portion is less than 2%. That is great, because neither animals nor people can have diets that do not have any fiber since it is necessary for the intestine. I think that the idea that chitin is bad is a hoax arising from a lack of knowledge of what is being talked about. In the end, it is a fiber that in the right amount is good for health.

Q: How do you think society’s perception of insects has evolved?

A: Lack of knowledge leads to fear, and fear leads to sharing hoaxes about the insect sector. Here in Europe, almost all the insects produced are used for animal feed. Nobody has any problems with that, because the fish has eaten whatever it has eaten and you haven’t seen it, so it doesn’t matter to you, because what you see is the fish. In Europe, we have always perceived insects as pests. When you see one, your brain responds with brutal rejection. Companies have to follow very strict standards to guarantee quality and that everything is sanitary, whether it is the best ham in the world, jelly beans or insects. We are all subject to regulations. If we look globally, insects have been consumed in human food for a long time. The European perspective is that of a totally new food that is not yet accepted. Asia and Latin America have been consuming them in their regular diet for hundreds of years. It is a question of culture.

Q: Have you been attacked as a company for your activities?

A: Yes. Of course. Of course. We have no responsibility for the lack of knowledge. It is very interesting to see what happens to us, it is like a sociological study. We always clarify that we only work in the animal feed sector and, even so, we come across comments that tell us very clearly that they do not care. That we are actually targeting human food. I would like to insist that we are not targeting that, not because people reject insects for human food, but because our business is different. In Europe there is also a clear difference between the countries of the south and those of the north. Those in the north do have products on the shelves of their supermarkets that include insects. Hamburgers made from insects, protein bars made with them. In the north of Europe they are already consumed, and with good acceptance, but in the south we have different ways of thinking. It is something cultural. What happens in Europe is not what sets the trend in the world. There is much more of the world beyond Spain and Europe.

