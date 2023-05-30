“Remember your teachers, that teacher who inspired you to do something,” says Adriana Barraza in a promotional video for the film. the last wagon, his most recent film project, published through his Twitter account. She does remember them. She mentions Mrs. Lolita, her primary school teacher, who in a difficult moment knew how to reach out and give her affection. She also mentions the director and producer Sergio Jiménez, who passed away in 2009, a “master of generations”; and Alejandro González Iñárritu, a teacher “within what work is” and whom she also considers a friend, since he first gave her an opportunity in loves dogs (2000) and later in Babel (2006), a film that earned her 21 nominations, including Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Following her most recent role as teacher Georgina in the last wagon, by Mexican director Ernesto Contreras, Barraza (Toluca, 67 years old) does not hesitate to show her gratitude after getting into a character that moved her from reading the script. “I finished reading and cried. Tears mean nothing, huh? Because it’s very easy to buy your drops and pretend you’re crying. No. It’s a truly beautiful story, told in a way without melodramatic trappings. Ernesto has a point of view to make his films that I like a lot. He can talk about very tough topics. He treats his characters as beings who, in addition to vices, have a very important human part, ”the actress tells EL PAÍS.

The new film by Contreras, who won the award for best dramatic film at Sundance for I dream in another language (2017), features little Ikal and his family, who live on a railway that travels across the country. At his last stop, Ikal meets Chico, a rebellious boy; Valeria, a very intelligent girl; Tuerto, another boy who is part of the railway community, and Quetzal, a non-bred dog who chooses him as his new owner. The four friends are students of Georgina, an unwavering teacher who does everything for her students with the little she has. Together they will make Ikal feel for the first time that he belongs to a place.

the last wagon is the film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ángeles Doñate, whose original text finds inspiration in the case of a Mexican teacher who taught in a school car. The school wagons are a remnant of the golden age of the national railway network, back in the twenties of the last century. These schools provided educational assistance mainly to the children of workers who, like Ikal, found themselves in need of traveling throughout the Republic. “Hand in hand with Ernesto I found that Georgina has a lot of what I am as a teacher. She disciplines, but also a very loving part and, something that is very important, optimism for the future. It is a very optimistic film because it speaks very well of this possibility that the human being has to choose in the best way, ”she adds.

Inspired by Konstantín Stanislavski, Barraza, who studied two years at the Faculty of Chemical Sciences until she changed her career for acting —her true vocation since she was 15 years old—, takes a derivation from the teachings of the Russian pedagogue, who teaches as a teacher of acting and uses for his roles what he calls “recourse to the knowledge of the human heart”. “Any experience of the human being is within one, because in addition to having lived, one watches movies, sees an aunt, a grandmother, a friend go through situations, you went to an exhibition and looked at a painting that inspired you. All that accumulation of experiences makes you start to think about certain things. It is the knowledge of life that you have and it is what I use in this case ”.

The Mexican actress Adriana Barraza during a fragment of the film ‘El Último Vagón’. Alejandro López Pineda (Netflix / EFE)

Barraza, with a history of more than 60 projects between film, television and theater in Mexico, the US and Europe, does not consider that there is a small role. She is not a limitation if it is a leading, co-starring or secondary role, on the contrary, she pays attention to the empathy with the character and what she contributes, even if it is minimal, to the big picture of the story. It was this work philosophy of hers that led her to share the bill with actors like Sylvester Stallone, Robert Duvall or work with Guillermo del Toro or Sam Raimi. At 67 years old, her work is not lacking and her age has not been a limiting factor like other actress colleagues who are pigeonholed in certain roles or who are no longer considered suitable for certain roles.

“I see this situation with a lot of pain. I remember that when I was nominated for an Oscar, I read that Judi Dench said with great sadness that there was no work for her anymore. I said ‘Wow! What awaits me if a big one like Judy Dench is out of work?’ Fortunately, I can say that I have not lacked her, but obviously I recognize that it is very hard that actresses are pigeonholed and that there is no work after a certain age, ”says Barraza.

With the jump to Hollywood and other international markets that he gave after his participation in Babel 17 years ago, he has seen with joy that other actors such as Tenoch Huerta or Pedro Pascal have been able to take this important step, in addition to leading roles and in important productions, such as Black Panther: Wakand Forever either The Last of Usrespectively, and that the stereotyped roles that cast Latino actors and actresses as criminals, gardeners, or domestic workers have been partially set aside.

Take as an example the case of Blue Beetle, the DC superhero movie —another of his upcoming projects—, which has a large ensemble of Mexican or Mexican descent, such as Xolo Maridueña, Elpidia Carrillo, George López or Damián Alcázar. “That’s what the director asked for. [Ángel Manuel Soto] and obviously also Warner, when it comes to Jaime Reyes, who is the Blue Beetle. I think that there are many paradigms that have been broken and others that have not yet and that work is being done for it, ”he specifies.

Barraza was with a full agenda. Although he does not want to stop working, maintaining a lot of energy and spirit, he says that the passion is still 100%, but he feels that the energy is not the same. “I get tired. Many things in my body hurt no matter how much one diets or exercises. I try not to finish everything quickly, but to manage things better, ”as she admits, that is why she herself is more selective with her roles, but even so, as she told before, she does not consider that there are small roles .

Adriana Barraza at the St. Regis hotel in Mexico City on May 24. Aggi Garduño

Another example of this is his participation in the short film The treasure. This production, a tribute to the seeking mothers —directed by David Rodríguez Estrada—, will premiere the first week of June first at the Los Angeles International Latino Film Festival and later at Guadalajara. “It is a topic that I wanted to touch on, to talk about the seeking mothers in Mexico especially. The short film is much more difficult than a movie because you have to forcefully say something in a very short time. Giving a three-hour speech is not the same as giving a 15-minute speech. David, who is extremely talented, found an extremely talented and creative way to talk about this issue derived from violence and that has affected our country for a long time”, says the actress.

Barraza also has a supporting role in the film Monica, with Patricia Clarkson, about a trans woman who finds herself at a vital crossroads. Her boyfriend wants to leave her, and she is also forced to return home to care for her terminally ill mother, whom she has not seen since she was a child. The film is in theaters in the US, but the actress hopes that it can find distribution in Mexico soon.

For now, Barraza will put a stop to his work schedule in June to be able to spend time with his family, but it won’t be for long, since in July he returns to the ring with new projects. Having overcome cancer and having survived two heart attacks have taught him to “relax a little”, but with more than 50 years of work the desire to do things does not take away from him. “We have to be with the family as much as we can. The perspective of life changes with age, don’t think so, sometimes not even diseases as serious as cancer, which does change it, of course, but age is what tells you I think you have to stop a little around here and also be more together with those we love ”, he concludes.

