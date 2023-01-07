PS Saturday, January 7, 2023, 19:39



The candidate of ‘Renace Tu Partido’ for the Citizens’ Primary elections before the VI General Assembly, Adrián Vázquez, has promised in Murcia to “change the party from top to bottom” with the aim of “re-exciting and reconnecting with the affiliation and Spanish society in view of the upcoming elections in May with a renewed project”.

“After the listening process of the Liberal Refoundation, which has been the largest exercise in internal democracy and party participation in Spain, we have drawn the conclusions after listening to our affiliates and we are going to promote those policies,” Vázquez said during the meeting. that he maintained this Saturday with affiliates and positions in the capital of the Region.

In this sense, Vázquez highlighted the work of Cs in the Region of Murcia. “Since Ciudadanos is not in the regional government, all the indicators of well-being, transparency or employment in the Region of Murcia have fallen to the ground, a sample of our good government work,” he said.

Likewise, he was convinced that the liberal formation “will once again be decisive in governments and town halls in May.” “Ciudadanos is the only formation implacable with corruption and committed to democratic regeneration,” remarked Vázquez, who recalled that, since Ciudadanos left the regional government, “the positions of counselors and advisers have increased significantly.”

Therefore, the list of ‘Reborn Your Party’ is the only one that includes two Murcians. «María José Ros and her team are doing a great job after very difficult moments. Both she, who was the most voted for by the affiliation in the penultimate internal voting, and Andrés Álvarez, who has been the most voted now, represent the affiliation like no one else. That is the basis of the ‘refoundation’ of the party and of our project for change”, she explained.

During his visit to Murcia, the Liberal MEP promised to promote a party “more open to civil society, with more presence throughout the territory, and above all less Caesarian, also focusing on our municipalities.”

The ‘Reborn Your Party’ candidate for the Citizens’ Primary elections before the VI General Assembly promised to promote a professional and independent audit to find out “what assets the party has and how we can take advantage of them strategically.” “We promise work, kilometers and transparency,” he asserted.

He also promised that, if his candidacy has the support of the affiliation, in the first 45 days, the National Committee and the General Council will schedule their meetings to visit all the territories. In the same way, it will be mandatory for the regional committees to always meet one week before the national one to bring to it the issues that concern each territory.

In addition, Vázquez promised to hold primaries in all the Autonomous Communities, which will be established in the first six weeks, and to create a campaign committee to advise officials on communication or legal matters. He also proposed renewing the party’s internal and external communication structure. “We propose restructuring, revitalization and adaptation to a context in which we risk everything in May,” he commented.

In this sense, he stressed that, given the poor results and difficult times, the mission must be “to change the party culture to once again be the most useful political tool for the great objective: the May elections.”