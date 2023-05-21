Adrian van Hooydonk is in favor of a small production run of the BMW Touring Coupé.

It will not have escaped your notice that the undersigned is quite captivated by the BMW Touring Coupé. Finally another BMW where you can feel a little bit of the fizz of, as James May would describe it. But the modern BMW wouldn’t be the modern BMW if the dream didn’t shatter right away: it’s just one one off. At least, for now.

After a few days of great hype, however, it is clear that people within BMW are really interested in the shooting brake to actually make. This includes our compatriot Adrian van Hooydonk. This dear man has been head of design at BMW for many years and we have often had our comments on that. However, it would be nice if Adrian used his influence to make a series of Touring Coupés a reality. In return for Engine1 gives the lover of the soft pencil the impression that he also likes it:

It’s a one off at the moment, right? And there’s no concrete plans to put it in production. But, we made the agreement before we set sail for Lake Como that, if there’s enough interest, we will take a look at it. That could be a very low-volume version, like 50 cars or so. Adrian van Hooydonk hints that the Touring Coupé is really coming

Van Hooydonk suggests that the agreement to continue talking has already been made. And BMW has now set a precedent with the Hommage 3.0 CSL to convert a Villa D’Este concept into a small production run.

You know, so many years ago we showed the Hommage 3.0 CSL. A lot of people told me right there and then, ‘Build it, I want one’. And I think they would’ve put their money down right away. It took us a bit longer. That was 2015, and now we delivered the cars this year. 50 units with this, I don’t know…maybe we can do it a bit quicker. Adrian van Hooydonk, does not like to wait

If there is sufficient interest, you could talk further with Superstile in Turin, for example. They have made the Touring Coupé in collaboration with BMW. They could also make a small production run. Doing that on the normal production line in Graz would be too clumsy, says van Hooydonk. Although Magna Steyr has also built the necessary special models for various brands in the past. The current Z4 roadster is built there.

However, Adrian is charmed by Superstile, it seems. BMW previously worked with the company for the Garmisch. Adrian reportedly brought a sketch for the Touring Coupé to the design store in November. After two days he received the answer ‘we can make this’. Such a partner is very important for a small series production, says the designer:

Typically, when you do a low volume, and we did that with the 3.0 CSL Hommage, you have to be smart about how you do it. You cannot cycle it through the factory. That’s impossible. They cannot deal with that low volume. So, you have to do it outside of your production structures, and you have to have several companies that help you with various pieces and then final assembly and quality control you do in-house. So that’s how we did it with the 3.0 CSL. Adrian van Hooydonk is proud of the 3.0 CSL

Finally, Adrian adds in no uncertain terms:

We have done this cycle once before. We now know how to do it. Adrian van Hooydonk, channels his inner Montell Jordan

Whose deed. So now just one more time. But not 50 cars, but 500 or something like that. And not for six tons ex, but for something like two. And that they magically write off a bit. I see it stuck. THEN MAKE!!1!

This article Adrian van Hooydonk pushes for production run BMW Touring Coupé appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Adrian #van #Hooydonk #pushes #BMW #Touring #Coupé #production #run