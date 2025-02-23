Adrián Rodríguezone of the most famous faces on television in the 2000s, he visited this Sunday the set of Party To sincere about your addictions.

Actor in The Serrano and Physics or chemistryhe has confessed that He got into an infinite spiral of alcohol, parties and drugs. Thus, he went from having him practically to have nothing, so he was forced to sell part of his properties and to become an actor of Onlyfans to get ahead.

Therefore, the actor wanted to raise his voice and, in turn, feel “free” about this drug addiction problem against which he is currently fighting.

“I started very young worldwide, I was too small to manage that madness of fame, money and others. One tries to do the best one can but there is a vacuum that you cannot fill when everyone knows you down the street, “he recognized against Emma García.

“As you grow, you are taking a path that you should not take and from which it is very difficult to leave (…) My actor career was twisting as I started diverting myself from the right path. Who was going to tell me that I was going to participate in successful series to be in Onlyfans?“I asked in the air.” There has been and there is a drug addiction. I am in it, “he revealed.

He even participated in Survivorsat which time he realized that his situation was already “unsustainable”, so he ended up asking for help: “asking for help is a step that costs a lot because I have been very exposed. There came a time when my head was leaving and addiction was going to. In the end I asked for help two years ago. I realized that there was a problem and that nothing was going well, it was a suffering. I asked for help and I continue, because You cannot say that it is recoveredI continue in the process and learn to cure this disease. ”

On his present, he said: “I thought I was already prepared to dedicate myself to this, to help, and it was not so. I have gone very fast and when you run too much what happens, you trust yourself. I have had to start from scratch new”.

