Since his return from Europe, Adrián Ramos became a fundamental player in América de Cali. Before leaving, he had been league champion in 2008.

After his return, the team won two more stars, in 2020 and 2021-I, one with the Brazilian nationalized Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes and the other, with the Argentine Juan Cruz Real.

Now, with the return of Guimaraes, Ramos has lost space in the headline, but not prominence. He has played 13 games in the League, seven of them as a starter, with two goals scored and four assists.

The injury suffered by Iago Falque in the match against Nacional, which took him out of the rest of the championship and the first rounds of the second semester, will surely give Ramos more continuity in the América first team.

Adrián Ramos’s plans for when he leaves football

At 37, Ramos knows that retirement may be closer than expected. However, he has not yet made an assessment in this regard.

“You always want to compete in the best way, I am self-critical and always want to improve. Year after year I look at how I feel and my performance to see what decision to make. For now, I am competing in a very good way and that makes me happy,” said Ramos, in an interview with the program Zona Libre de Humo.

Ramos is clear that he wants to remain linked to football when he leaves the activity as a player and he already has his plans for the future.

“I would like to be a coach, I am preparing myself, we are going to see if I am enthusiastic to continue,” said the attacker.

Ramos has played 212 league games with América since his debut in 2004. He scored 75 goals.

