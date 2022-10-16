From playing the rebellious Saudi league to succeeding in a golf sanctuary like Valderrama. And with a record of many carats. The Basque Adrian Otaegui, 29 years old, won this Sunday at the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, a European circuit tournament, with 19 strokes under par, the lowest record ever signed in a field that is usually a torture rack for golfers (the previous mark was set at -12, seven more shots). Otaegui flew between the cork oaks of the Andalusian track and left all his rivals stranded: six shots ahead of the Swede Joakim Lagergren, nine over the Australian Min Woo Lee, 11 over Ángel Hidalgo… An exhibition to which he himself ended up surrendering European circuit, who during Saturday’s round hardly mentioned the golfer from San Sebastián on his social networks. The leader did not exist, and he only timidly appeared in the DP World Tour this Sunday on his highway to a victory with much weight. The reason for the void, Otaegui’s ties to the enemy, the Suadi league in which he enrolled in three tournaments: he was sixth in London, his best result in the LIV series, 21st in Portland and 44th in Boston. In those stops the Spaniard entered close to a million dollars, for the approximately 500,000 euros that his success in Valderrama represents. It is the second victory in a row for Spain on the European Tour, after Jon Rahm’s victory at the Spanish Open last Sunday, the same day that Eugenio López-Chacarra debuted his professional record with first place in Bangkok in the Saudi project . For Otaegui, his fourth crown on the European circuit, the first in two seasons.

Valderrama thus closes, for now, his marriage to the European circuit while waiting for a second wedding, possibly with the Saudi league. This was the last year of the Andalusian course’s contract with the current DP World Tour, and talks have been going on for weeks with LIV Golf to host a tournament of its revolutionary series in 2023. The Saudi league will land next year in Spain, at waiting to meet the headquarters. Curiously, Valderrama closed a long story this Sunday just when the rival circuit’s appointment in Jeddah was being held at the same time.

In Saudi Arabia, the center of the business, the victory went to Brooks Koepka after beating Peter Uihlein in the tiebreaker, both tied at -12 at the end of the third and final round. At the gates of his first bingo in the Saudi league, Sergio García stayed with -11, one shot behind the leaders at the end of the 54 holes (Chacarra, 27th with -4). The 42-year-old from Castellón caressed a triumph that he has not proven since his victory in 2020 at the Sanderson Farms Open, on the PGA Tour, then his 36th professional victory. García, who played with a bandage on his left knee due to some discomfort, does not escape the eye of the hurricane, now due to his departure from the Ryder Cup. The Spaniard did not register for the Mallorca Open, the last chance he had to meet the requirements to keep the European circuit card (disputing four Tour tournaments outside of the greats and the world championships, one of them in his country, or six if he does not meet the national toll) and therefore to be eligible for the Ryder. “I would like to continue being part of it, but when I see that many people are against me playing… if the team is better off without me, I prefer to stay out. I don’t want to be something that could harm the team”, commented El Niño, who says goodbye to the tournament in which he is a legend: six wins and all-time leading scorer in the Ryder, with 28.5 points.

The event in Jeddah has lowered the blind to the individual classification of the season in the groundbreaking Saudi project. The fat one of the fat ones has gone into the pocket of Dustin Johnson, owner of an extra bonus of 18 million dollars to add to his earnings during the course and that 125 million check for joining the league, becoming the first great star that He slammed the door on the American circuit together with Sergio García and Phil Mickelson. A golden campaign for the 38-year-old American, former world number one, winner of the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters, who has signed his juiciest season after 15 courses on the PGA Tour. “I really regret my decision to come here, it was a terrible thing. I haven’t been able to sleep thinking about it, I just can’t get over it, ”he joked earlier in the week in Jeddah, after making sure of the 18 million loot even before playing.

The Saudi league will write its last chapter of this year in two weeks, from October 28 to 30, in the tournament that will be played in a Donald Trump field in Miami, and that will only put the team classification into play. On the table, another 50 million dollars to be distributed among the 12 quartets: 16 for the winning team, four million per beard. It will be the end of the party for the league’s source of gold that has revolutionized the world of golf.

Classification of the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters in Valderrama.

Classification of the LIV Golf tournament in Jeddah.

