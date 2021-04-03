The trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong began to project himself on the buildings of the world and the music is made by the peruvian Adrian Nicholas Valdez , who has also worked composing for the award-winning series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ or X-Men. “Godzilla has been the most viral job I’ve ever had. What helped me the most (during the pandemic) were the platforms, ”says the 32-year-old musician on Zoom. He anticipates that is working on the trailer for the new Toy Story movie . “It’s going to be released in 2022. They asked me to make a composition of a song that already exists, I can’t say it, but it’s a remix that I have to make of a well-known song.”

Adrian runs his company ANV Music, but he says that his professional career began with ups and downs in Miami. “I started with music as a teenager, listening to national and international rock bands. He played in Miraflores and Barranco. Most said ‘I’m going to study engineering or business, etc.’, but I couldn’t find a place to develop my vocation, because at that time there was no music career in Peru, and I had to leave. I arrived in Miami and I only knew how to play the guitar, but little by little I had to learn music theory, orchestration, it’s a training of years. But life is expensive there, I was living in a room, alone. I had to come back”.

He traveled to study in Ecuador, graduated as a musician and tried again to get a space in USA. He jokes that, although he returned to work fitting cars, he was able to get to know the industry. “I went to Los Angeles, the movie mecca, and it was the same, I lived in a dwarf room (laughs). But he had to have that mature mentality to be able to bear it. I was in Beverly Hills, actors like Jack Nicholson came, I had to open the door and move his Mercedes Benz … it was a hard time, but fun, I was in that world.

While in Los Angeles he was able to show his portfolio and was hired as an intern. “ I found a company that made music for movies and also advertising . When I arrived I found out that it was a trailer company and I realized how big this market is ”. After collaborating on the music for the trailer for The Hunger Games, among other films, Adrian continued to work with his own company. “Someday I would like to win the Oscar because I made the music for a movie, you never know. It is a strong industry, there is a lot of competition and, of course, getting there is a long journey ”.

Music can attract more audiences, but it can also transcend the film, he agrees. “I have seen very good Peruvian films, that I would see them again several times. But in the sense of the trailers, I think it is still missing, generally in Latin America. A trailer is now like a mini movie. It is no longer said … ‘this summer comes to theaters’ (he smiles), it is not a narrative like a commercial, you have to make a mini-movie with music that makes you go to the movies ”. In his studio he has two charangos and he tells us that he has already composed with Peruvian instruments. “For Peru I would make a mix of Hollywood cinematic music with a lot of sound from Peruvian instruments, quenas, zampoñas and charangos. We did a project, I was the only one who played Latin American music, which was actually Peruvian because I played cajon, charango and quena. Hopefully one day that music will be used ”.

