Adrian nicholas valdez He decided that he wanted to make a living from music during his adolescence, when he dreamed of being a guitarist and playing rock, jazz, blues, so he studied music at the San Francisco de Quito University in Ecuador and where he discovered his passion for composing music for projects. cinematographic and media.

To date, the Peruvian has managed to work on trailers for important film products such as Mulán (Disney), X-Men: Dark Phoenix ”(Marvel Entertainment), The Handmaid’s tale” (Hulu), The Old Guard (Netflix) and his most recent draft Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros. Pictures).

At what point do you decide that you want to dedicate yourself to music?

When I got to a certain age I had to decide whether I wanted to make a living from it or not. There I said that if I am going to study music, I am going to study at a university. That’s when I left Peru to study 4 years in Ecuador and from there I studied in Los Angeles and California; Right now I am in Miami with my own company working in the world of cinema and trailers.

Why Ecuador?

The San Francisco de Quito University had an agreement with Berklee College of Music, which is a music school and it was the main reason why I went to Ecuador to study with that agreement that had with that prestigious university and then I studied at California to specialize in film music, because in Ecuador it was general music, music theory, composition, orchestration.

Why did you decide to specialize in music composition for media?

Exactly when I was studying in Ecuador, I came to be a guitarist more than anything, to play rock, jazz, blues. The truth is that I didn’t have such a marked path at that time, but I wanted to study music because I loved music and that’s when I discovered that I really liked creativity, I really liked composing, I really liked creating music from scratch; then, I started to think hard and realized that something I liked to do was just be quiet in a studio writing music.

Obviously, apart from thinking about art and creativity, he had to think about how to live from this, how to find the part of the business. So, I thought about how to be creative but at the same time be able to live off that. There are people who compose for movies, for television, video games, for television commercials; that would be a dream come true, to live off it as a professional job, which was what I wanted from music, for it to be my professional job, not so much as a rock star.

Is the media composition industry new? Does it exist in Peru?

I believe that there is not yet in Peru. It is a new industry that will not be more than 10 or 15 years old indeed. In the 90s the trailers were very different from what you see today that you see a summary of the movie but with a very professional cinematography and the music is part of that, it helps make the trailer exciting and makes the viewer want to go to the movies; Before a trailer was more narrated by one person.

So the trailers are made quite apart from the production of the movies?

Yes, it is a totally different industry. What the movie studio does, for example Warner Bros. with Godzilla vs. Kong, is to hire a company to do the entire advertising campaign for his film; then, there they have to contact the company that edits the video and they receive the scenes. They hire us musicians to compose the music for that trailer, the music has nothing to do with what you hear in the film and the production of the trailer is not made by the film’s producers themselves, but they are the ones who They dedicate to the advertising campaign and there are several in Los Angeles, in England, in New York and other places in Europe and Asia.

And in South America?

In South America there is not so much that, for example in Peru I believe that the producers of the films are the ones who make the trailers. The editor grabs scenes from the movie and adds music, I think it’s a simpler process. However, there are already Latin productions that are beginning to contact companies here in the United States that make trailers, in Netflix productions they are already becoming very important, such as Narcos that has a budget almost like Hollywood productions.

How much did this scenario change with the arrival of the pandemic?

At the beginning, most film studios stopped their productions, only finishing what they were already working on. That year (2020) what are films from studios like Warner Bros., Universal Studios, Paramount Pictures, and we had to stop what we were working on.

But then Netflix movies appeared, HBO Max, everything that is streaming services where you pay a membership to see what you want, those are the ones that began to release more movies and series; then more high-quality projects began to arrive.

Some premieres were rescheduled for 2022 …

Yes, but there are films like Mulán that was going to be released in theaters, it already had a release date but the pandemic appeared and they had to change the strategy. So, they released it on Disney Plus.

How is the process of musicalizing a trailer?

What they send us is very confidential. Very rarely do they send us scenes from the film, they send us a description of what they plan to do in the trailer. Many times they do not yet know what they are going to place but they have a plan that the video editor will make.

So, they give us the times and they explain the scenes, they ask us for loud music, a pulse, what instrument, they advise us on what they want and give us creativity, sometimes they ask us for horror music and we adapt.

What is the hardest part?

The hardest thing for me as Adrian Nicholas Valdez is to compose music for family comedies or fantasy style, such as Harry Potter. That for me is difficult, it is not my strong suit, I am more of creating action themes, like Godzilla vs. Kong, The Avengers, movies where there are more explosions, shots, that is my style of music and for that type of movies is when they call me the most, when there are many battles.

If we see the process, the most difficult thing would also be to try to imagine well what the trailer will be like because since you cannot see the video, you have to imagine a lot, there are times that it is difficult and you have to contact the one who is making the trailer to ask .

How long does all this work take?

It is an industry that moves very fast and they need things at the moment, more or less they give us two or three days maximum to be able to send a complete piece; they usually last a minute or two and a half. So, the first day I read, I start to get a lot into the description and to think a lot, I play with sounds, with chords, with the guitar, with the piano and then I start to flow and compose. That is what I do the first two days and the third I dedicate myself to producing it, making it sound good in high quality, mixing it, mastering it and all that.

It is a job that requires a lot of creativity, do you ever run out of ideas?

Not much happens to me. I feel that sometimes the pressure is so strong that you have to get the ideas from somewhere, suddenly not compose something so perfect for the production but at least flow, then suddenly the changes are made.

If it happens to me, I stop for a while and focus on watching other trailers, songs by other composers, listening and it inspires me.

What would you say to those who want to dedicate themselves to the field of media composition?

First of all, it is to understand that music is not only art, you also have to see it as a business, to make a living from music or you see it as a business or you see it as your hobby and you take it more as fun. Every business needs seriousness too. If they want to be composers for international media and work on strong productions, they need to prepare a lot, study, know a lot about music technology, because I compose everything from my studio, on my computer, I have been researching how to get new sounds, so that my instrument sounds better, all that you have to know.

What productions have you enjoyed the most?

I like to do a lot of remixes, it’s when they give you a song that already exists, it can be from Led Zeppelin, AC / DC or Lady Gaga, anyone and they make you modify it so that it sounds cinematic. The label gives you the instruments separately and you can do a different mix to make it sound cinematic.

What I did with Godzilla vs. Kong, what I did with Extraction or other productions is that, they give me a song and I modify it. In the Godzilla vs. Kong I started out very cinematic, very calm, very dramatic and from there a hip hop with electric guitars begins and everything becomes more explosive (…) that project was very fun, it was something that moved me a lot.

What are you working on now?

What i can say is that I’m working on a Netflix series, the second season is coming out. The good thing is that it is a Latin American production; They asked me to use music in Spanish cinematic version. It is a job that excites me a lot and another that will come out in Amazon prime from a well-known artist who is making his documentary.

