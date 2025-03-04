He First work day for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin team has caused a huge stir in the paddock. The most laureate engineer in the history of Formula 1 starts a new adventure after almost two decades in Red Bull, and it seems that Your job dedication is still extremesince I would have asked for a dedicated place to sleep at the Silverstone factory.

David Croft, specialized journalist and motor racing narrator in Sky Sportsshared during the retransmission of the preseason tests a curious anecdote about the recent signing of the team of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll: “I have a fabulous story about Adrian Newey during conversations with Aston Martinyou know, when it was rumored that I had taken a tour of the factory. ”

“They closed everything, they took him to the design office, showed him where he would be, where his office, his drawing table and all that, and He asked: ‘Where do I sleep?’ They stayed like, what do you mean where are you going to sleep? Probably at home. ‘No, no, no, Sometimes I will be here working late at night, it could be until two in the morning, it makes no sense to go home, I will take a little nap and continue working‘”, Newey would have said.

“So they had to make arrangements to have a place nearby. That hit me because I saw a man who, at that time, already thought much beyond the check and was really interested in this. And also It gives us an idea of ​​how Adrian Newey works“David Croft said.





The British engineer will focus on the 2026 seasonwith the enormous change of regulations, although it could also supervise the improvements introduced to the AMR25 in the Grand Prix of Spain. At the beginning of his work in this team later than his design rivals, The aerodynamic genius must work a new miracle to catapult Aston Martin at the head of the grill.