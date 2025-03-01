Now, one of the most anticipated moments for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin has arrived. Adrian Newey this March 1 is officially a member of Aston Martin and on Monday you can start working for the team.

The British engineer will have the mission of trying to improve the car to fight with the best shields this 2025 and start a new Changing course in 2026 in style.

“Adrian Newey has committed in the long term with the Aston Martin Aramco team of Formula 1. The renowned British designer will begin working at the team of the team in Silverstone as of March 1, 2025, assuming a new position as director technical partner “, He collected in a statement last September the team led by Lawrence Stroll.

Newey will start working officially for the green team on March 3 at the Silverstone headquarters. Therefore, the British will join the work in the factory, to start working with the rest of the workers of the team and also with Fernando Alonso. A union highly anticipated by all Formula 1 fans.