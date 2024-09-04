A few hours ago the contestant’s departure was confirmed Adrian Marcelo from The House of the Famousas explained by La Jefa, it was of her own free will, however this action was triggered after an intervention by the Host Odalys Ramirez who asked him why he said “One less woman to mistreat.”

There is great tension in LCDLF and they are at stake at least 4 million pesos that the person who wins this will take reality showlittle by little personalities such as Sabine Moussier, Mariana Echeverria, Shanik Berman and the recently expelled have been saying goodbye Gummy.

Araceli Ordaz was the most recent to be eliminated, known as Gomita, she thanked each vote from her followers, but those who remained inside the house continued with the discussions, a This phrase is what has once again triggered tension. among the contestants.

On Tuesday, September 3, host Odalys Ramírez addressed Adrián Marcelo to ask him what the meaning of the phrase he said when Gomita was expelled was, “I’m going to put aside my role as host… I have a doubt about what you said on Sunday… I want to know if you were serious, it’s an organic doubt of mine” are the words of Odalys.

Adrián Marcelo: What was the phrase that left him out of La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. Photo: Special

They immediately pass the video from the moment of elimination, where Gomita left and he stayed, Adrian Marcelo says the following sentence: “One less woman to mistreat”, you can also see that then come the laughter of the members of Team Tierra, Ricardo Peralta, Sian and Agustín.

Once the clip was over, the youtuber said that the phrase he said was a complete irony in response to what Gala and Arath told him when he said that he was only in LCDLF to mistreat women. After several words, a discussion mainly with Gala Montes.

The Televisa actress stressed to Adrián Marcelo that phrases like the one he said last Sunday should not be uttered in a context where 10 women die a day in Mexico, “you need a little brain”, “you are a misogynist, if you had h.. you would leave this house”, several minutes passed before The boss intervened“This is as far as I go,” said Adrian and went into the confessional.

Everyone remained silent, a long night in which the voice of The Boss finally spoke out to confirm that by her own will, Adrián Marcelo had left The House of the Famouswithout the other contestants having the chance to say goodbye to him. The Boss asked them to help her collect the belongings of the native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

So now Adrián Marcelo will have to face the consequences of his words, not within a reality show, but rather his exposure in the social networks as well as in the television programs to which he is invited, as has happened with his former colleagues who left before him.

Apparently, no one at LCDLF has managed to understand the “type of humor” with which he relates to people. Although his last sentence was what triggered his own exit, users on social networks as well as contestants emphasize that it was all his participation in the famous reality show from Mexico the one that revealed the person she really is, with out of place comments.