The House of the Famous Mexico added a new controversyprobably the biggest of this edition. It is that the fight between Adrian Marcelo and Gala Montes directly affected the production of the program, since Several sponsors withdrew from the program after this conflict. Above all, due to the comedian’s sexist comments, from the perspective of many.

In total they were three brands who sponsored the reality show that they decided to leave it: Rexona, Netherlands and Unilever. The company of deodorants and personal care She was the first to leave the program, justifying that “We are guided by a set of solid values ​​that promote respect for people and society.”

Subsequently, Holland did the same, the ice cream brand shared on its Instagram account: “We firmly believe that everyone should be treated with dignity, honesty and respect, and we therefore reiterate our disapproval of any type of aggression, violence or degrading act against any person and we urge the promotion of respect and dignity.”

Finally, Unilever, a company that brings together well-known food brandsused their social networks to announce the decision: “We are committed to acting with integrity and supporting content that makes a positive difference in the media and society, contributing to a world where respect and dignity are the norm.”

How was Gala’s fight against Adrián Marcelo?

The fight, which led to misogynistic comments from the comediandetonated three of the main brands that sponsored the reality show. The spirits They got hot when Gala Montes He questioned Marcelo for the phrase: “One less woman to mistreat,” which he said last Sunday.

After making his statement, Montes accused Marcelo in front of all his teammatesstating that “he is a misogynist, who should not be here. Those adjectives I told you, I did not invent them, you deserve them. Just as I tell you, many women will tell you the same when you leave the House.”

“Adrian Marcelo” is trending because he has said the right thing: At no time has he put the safety of any woman at risk inside the house, if so, let them say so. Gala Montes only uses the word “misogynist” and “feminicide” because she knows it. VIDEO 1/2#NotiEarthquakes pic.twitter.com/enoy7ZVRGP — NotiSismos MUNDIAL (@NotiSismxsInt) September 4, 2024

After this episode, “The Boss” gathered the members of the house to inform them that the comedian had stopped participating in the competition, by own decision“I have something very important to tell you. Just now your teammate Adrián Marcelo made the decision to leave the house. The game is over for him,” he said.