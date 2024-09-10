CDMX.- Adrián Marcelo reappeared on social media to thank his fans for their support, following his recent departure from the second season of La Casa de los Famosos México.

The Monterrey native expressed his gratitude to his loyal fan base, who supported him during his time on the show, despite being heavily criticized for his comments against actresses Gala Montes and Briggitte Bozzo.

“I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart for everything they did for me,” said Adrian, who looked visibly tired and had dark circles under his eyes. Marcelo, 34, mentioned that his sister-in-law let him know that his followers were key in the strategies to support him, both in voting and in spreading the word on social media.

“Thank you for everything, I can’t believe it, I’m still catching up and here my sister-in-law tells me that you were key in everything we tried to position and answer there, and with all my heart, thank you very much for staying up all night, for defending me, I love you all very much,” she added.

Despite the intensity of his participation, the YouTuber assured that he was beginning to catch up on sleep, after days of sleeplessness. He also took the opportunity to highlight the gestures that his fans dedicated to him, such as memes, videos and messages, which made him feel closer to his community. “Thank you so much, I love you all so much and I will never stop thanking you, sincerely. I hope you are doing well and I send a big hug to all of you who are part of this group. A huge hug, God bless you today and always,” he said. Adrián Marcelo left La Casa de los Famosos México last Tuesday, after several sponsoring brands also announced their departure from the reality show.