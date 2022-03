More than twenty-four hours later Adrián Hernández (Murcia, 40 years old) still had a hoarse, worn voice. The celebration of Yeclano’s ascent involved hours of festivities, although Churra’s coach assures that on Sunday afternoon he lowered the candles due to his obligations as a teacher the next morning. Although not shown

This content is exclusive for subscribers LAST DAYS! Now you can subscribe for only €3 per month for 4 months. You save 57%.