Real Murcia made official this Saturday the arrival of Adrián Fuentes, an attacker who was in the portfolio of the Grana technical secretariat for weeks. He is a footballer known to both Julio Algar and Adrián Hernández since the new signing grana went through him Alhama and Lorca B.
Fuentes is a young man 24 year old winger of age who played for NK Istra 1961, a Croatian team that is dependent on Alavés, the player’s owner. This footballer, born in Madrid, is the eighth grana signing and the fourth offensive player to arrive at the club.
