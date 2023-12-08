The changes have already begun within Cruz Azul. It is true that today the machine team does not have a single reinforcement closed on the table, something normal since Iván Alonso has only recently entered the negotiations. However, within the machine a significant number of departures have already been made, from the former coach, managers such as Óscar Pérez and Jaime Ordiales, as well as a couple of footballers in the figure of Iván Morales and Sebastián Jurado.
To these names, we should add those of Escoboza, Jesús Dueñas and Carlos Salcedo, according to the journalist of TUDNAdrián Esparza Oteo.
More news about the transfer market
The three players would have already been informed that there is no place within La Noria for them in 2024, so they are on the transfer list and must look for a new home from now on. It seems difficult to point out any good moment of the three footballers wearing the jersey of the team from the country’s capital, the first two practically did not play and in the case of Salcedo, it generated more problems than solutions.
The movements within the squad will continue, since those in the country’s capital want to end the cycle of pieces that have not contributed anything to the celestial cause. This being the case, several players will continue to leave and many of them will do so through the back door as happened with Morales and Jurado. In fact, yesterday these three more men have been notified by the new management of the machine that they will not be taken into account.
