Adrián Campos, a former Formula 1 driver and a key figure in motor racing in our country, has died at the age of 60, according to ‘El Larguero’ from Cadena SER. Campos competed between 1987 and 1988 in a total of 17 F1 races with the Minardi team, achieving 14th place at the 1987 Spanish GP as the best result.

After retiring from the competition he dedicated himself to the duties of director in the team that he created, Adrián Campos Motorsport, which would later become Campos Racing and Campos Grand Prix. He also had a presence as an F1 commentator on TVE during 1989. “Today is the saddest day in the history of Campos Racing. Our President and founder, Adrián Campos Suñer, has left us. His heart stopped beating, but his memory It will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy … Rest in Peace, “posted Campos Racing teams on their official channels.

Campos had been linked since 2005 to the lower categories of motorsports, such as F2 and F3, and in 2014 he was one of the key pillars of the arrival of HRT, the Spanish team, to F1. There had recently been speculation about a new Campos team project to return to F1, about which little else is known so far.

Emblematic drivers of Spanish motorsport such as Fernando Alonso, Marc Gené and Antonio García, among many others, have passed through the hands of Adrián Campos.

