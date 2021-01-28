In the early Spanish morning, the messages accumulated on WhatsApp and social networks. The death of Adrián CamposAt the age of 60 and due to a coronary disease, he surprised the motorsport environment, which fired with affection and in shock the former Formula 1 driver, owner of the Campos Racing team and discoverer of Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion.

“The Campos Racing team has learned with deep sadness that its founder and president, Adrián Campos Suñer, has died as a result of a sudden coronary disease that, unfortunately, he has not been able to overcome, “reported his own team, the one in charge of confirming the news.

Adrián Campos was a key figure in Spanish motorsports, where he started as a driver and raced in 21 F1 Grands Prix with the Minardi team between 1987 and 1988, although without much success, since he only finished two of those races and his best position was a 14th position in the 1987 Spanish Grand Prix.

But after retiring he founded the team Adrian Campos Motorsport, currently Campos Racing, which is diversified into the different lower categories of motorsport and in which drivers such as Marc Gené or Fernando Alonso took their first steps, both champions with their team in Formula Nissan before triumphing in the premier category of motorsport.

Campos was Alonso’s manager in his early years and led to the two-time F1 world champion’s contacts with Minardi, the team with which Alonso started in the premier category of motorsport. Their bond lasted until 2003, just before the Asturian won his titles at Renault.

The former Spanish driver had even recently participated in a documentary about Fernando Alonso, where he was confident of a successful return of the Spanish to the great circus.

“One of the saddest days for the motorsport family. Driver and great promoter of this sport. Thank you for dreaming about Formula 1. Thank you for believing in the young. Thank you and rest in Peace “, wished him Alonso, who will race in the Alpine F1 Team – Renault’s new image – from this season, which will start in Bahrain.

The other Spaniard in F1, Carlos Sainz, also used his social networks to say goodbye to Campos. The now Ferrari driver claimed to live a “very sad” day due to his death. “Definitely, a benchmark of our sport in Spain and internationally. My sincere condolences to all his family and friends, “he wrote.

His father, rally driver Carlos Sainz joined in that lament. “We are very sorry for the death of Adrián Campos, driver, manager, enthusiastic entrepreneur of Spanish motorsport. Our memory and all our encouragement for the whole family. Life reminds us that our path here is unknown and can be capricious,” he said.

Another Spanish driver who went through Formula 1 thanks to Campos was Marc Gene, who thanked his mentor for reaching the motorsport elite. “Today I am overwhelmed by an enormous sadness. One of the people who have most helped motorsport in Spain has left us. Without Adrián I would never have reached F1. Great rider, Team Principal and above all a very good person. My condolences to his children, family and friends, “stressed the Catalan driver, now F1 commentator and ambassador for the Ferrari team.

Roberto Merhi, a former F1 driver who coincided with Adrián Campos in his F2 team, also fired “a great person”. “Thank you very much for helping me and supporting Spanish motorsport so much. A big hug for the Campos Racing family in these tough times,” he said.

Indy Car driver Alex Palou also fondly remembered his mentor, as Alzira’s was the creator of a never-ending pool of drivers at Campos Racing. “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be where I am. DEP Adrián “, he dedicated.

Spanish journalists also fondly said goodbye to Campos, while the official Formula 1 account noted: “We are very sad to learn of the death of Adrián Campos. As a driver and later founder and president of Campos Racing, Adrián leaves an incredible legacy in motorsport. We send our condolences to his family and friends and to everyone at Campos Racing. “

Meanwhile, Manuel Aviñó, president of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation, said on his Twitter account: “I wake up shocked with the phone flooded with messages that I do not want to believe …Adrián, we talked yesterday about many future projects and the illusions we had in them. Thank you for everything you gave us dear friend. I’ll miss you. Rest in peace”.

The world of motorcycling also joined in the displays of affection and memory for the figure of Adrián Campos. Four-wheel motorcycling world champion Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’ recalled that “Adrián Campos has been a key figure in motor sport in Spain on four wheels, but he also left his mark on motorcycling”. “Without Adrián Campos there would not have been Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’,” he highlighted along with a photo of both of them as young people.

The Valencian Community circuit highlighted that “Adrián Campos, a key man for the existence of Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Rest in peace.”

The two football clubs of the First Division of Valencia joined the displays of pain. “Levante UD wants to show its condolences for the death of the Valencian driver Adrián Campos. Founder of Campos Racing, Adrián Campos has been one of the greats of Spanish motorsport. All the strength to friends and family. DEP”, said one. “Valencia wishes to express its sincere condolences to family, friends and the motor world in general for the death of the Valencian Adrián Campos, one of the historic Spanish drivers of Formula 1. DEP,” the team said Che.

The ex-archer and current rally driver, Santi Cañizares, added: “Immense sadness !! We are leaving a great guy, entrepreneur and professional … DEP”.

The City Council of Alzira, the birthplace of Adrián Campos, reflected on its social networks: “Adrián Campos Suñer has left us, favorite son of the city, gold medal of the city and ambassador of Alzira. From the Alzira Town Hall we want to express our condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. D.E.P”.

With information from DPA and EFE