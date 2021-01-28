Adrián Campos Suñer (Alzira, Valencia, June 17, 1960) died yesterday at the age of 60 after a lifetime of dedication to which was his great passion, sports car racing. Raised in a wealthy family (his grandfather, Luis Suñer, became one of the most prominent Spanish businessmen), racing attracted him from a very young age.

his trajectory in single-seaters started with the Formula 3 between 1981 and 1985, making the leap to the Formula 3000 (then prelude to Formula 1) in 1986 with the Lola team, in addition to getting a contract as Test driver for the Tyrrell F1 team. his great moment would come in 1987, when thanks to the support of his sponsors he gets a flyer for the premier class with the Minardi team.

He competed in the grand prix during two seasons, playing 21 of them and ranking at 17. However, the competitiveness of that car was far from desirable, deciding to leave the World Cup after only two races in 1988, season in which he joined the team Luis Pérez-Sala.

New challenges

Out of the big prizes and disenchanted to some extent with the experience, Although this does not mean that it ceases to be considered one of the Spanish precursors of F1 in its modern era, Campos decides continue his sporting career in tourism competitions, competes between 1994 and 1997 in the Spain Championship of the specialty as an Alfa Romeo driver, conquering the title in the season of his debut.

From 1998 quit active competition to create your own racing structure, a team Campos Racing that from that moment became a whole fishing ground of young pilots and even great champions, being the most outstanding of them all Fernando Alonso, although they also won titles with the team in the Formula Nissan other prominent names like Antonio García and Marc Gené.

Since then and for more than a decade, that of Alzira gave himself to move forward different sports programs in categories like GP2 (a structure that he then sold to Alexander Agag), Formula 2 or Formula 3. Always very focused on training young drivers and also technical professionals in the competition, Campos se He was tempted to return to Formula 1 with a Spanish team.

However, his attempts never came to fruition the way he would have liked, especially frustrating the project of Hispania Racing (later HRT), from which he was separated by his partners until ending in the authentic disaster at all levels that forced his disappearance.

Adrián Campos was also a key person in the sports career of a great motorcycle champion like Jorge Martínez ‘Aspar’, to which helped financially in the beginning and allowed him to demonstrate the talent that later led him to conquer four world crowns. Precisely with his friend from Alzira worked so that Formula 1 will reach Valencia, creating a spectacular grand prize in the city of Turia until its disappearance from the World Cup because of different scandals of a political nature.

For this year I thought continue with your projects within the circumstances that the pandemic allowed. Sources close to Adrián have confirmed to AS that days ago he was animated and in perfect condition, so his sudden death is a real blow for national motorsport.