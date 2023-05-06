“I am exploring a celebratory side with my own life,” he says. Adrian Bello, a Capricorn who, as a loyal believer in cycles, must finish what he starts. And he began, at the age of 11, to nurture his musical repertoire. The topic? “Thousand kilometers”. “How funny! It was love and I had not lived, with just enough I loved my dog ​​”. However, his artist’s alter ego settled in a waiting room and gave the preferential turn to the Communications student facet at the UPC. He was, then, a photographer and marketer until he was 26; he is now 32 years old and is a singer-songwriter who has shared the limelight with Ximena Sariñana, Jósean Log and Esteman.

—Are you the Adrian Bello from the video clip “A Little Less Idiot”, the boy-light who delivers flowers to the world?

—I think it’s a big part of me, I think I have that hope that the world is a beautiful place and I firmly believe that my purpose with my music is to spread reflection, love and personal growth (…). We all have days when we feel little like giving love to the world; There are days when yes.

Balance, he confesses, he has found in therapy —”It is important to take care of our mental health and, at least for me, it has been very valuable to have that support”—. He speaks calm but convincing, as if he were singing “You’re going to cry”: “I don’t know how to love, I never learned. / I think the best thing to do is stop here.” What he did learn was to defend his career on stage, when he launched his album “Apprentice”: “It allowed me to start from a very personal place, because it scared me.”

—What was your first problem when you decided to be a musician?

—The most important stone at the beginning was knowing what kind of music I wanted to do. There is a lot of external contamination: when you decide these things, you see, you compare yourself, you are on social networks and you see the projects, which ones are successful, which ones are not… A lot of information that can distract you (…). It was very important for me to have, for example, david chang (producer), who guided me: “Do what you, at this moment, feel you want to do.” And that’s why I ended up making a soul record in English. Now, looking back, it was something that I had to do to get into music taking care of that purity of someone who is starting something new and who has not yet been contaminated by the industry.

—How difficult is it to weave your path and, at the same time, put aside the idea that you are the boyfriend of a public figure, Bruno Ascenzo?

—We are two people who do not love the media coverage of living as a couple. Sometimes the moment when he is one’s saint and we want to say something nice to him wins, but we do try to live our relationship for ourselves. Honestly, I just feel like I’m still starting: I don’t make super media music nor am I necessarily a very media person. He does, much more and since he was a boy. So, with him I learned to take care of these private spaces that do not have to be exposed.

It was also very important to me that I not be known as anything other than what I am.: I don’t want to be anyone’s boyfriend, I want them to recognize me for what I am. I was very clear from the beginning. He has always been supporting me and he is one of my staunch fans, but many times behind the scenes because we like, as I told you, to maintain that privacy.

—And have you had to put someone in their place who has suggested that you move your career because you are the boyfriend of?

—That hate has not reached me directly. But, to be honest, I wouldn’t move much because I’ve been rowing this for six years (…). I am where I am because of the team I have, for me, for taking this seriously and for doing what I like. I have an independent career. I still feel that I am beginning, in a way, to discover my musical identity, and I feel that I have a long way to go; but I also like to move slowly.

In the middle of his walk to the beat of soul-pop, Adrian Bello he has rediscovered his strategy as a communicator and has embraced a venture that links emotions with the most populous avenues in Lima. “Who would say? But, well, music will always be my greatest love.

—And what is this project about?

—It’s a web platform that we haven’t launched yet, but in about a month we will. Anyone can rent advertising space on a DOOH digital screen, that is, from the street. I feel that the screens and the big ads we see as unattainable; ordinary people believe that only Coca-Cola can be there.

When he released a song, he would say: “I would love to be able to just go to a page and have it be like Rappi. Pay and be at the Javier Prado for at least one day, the day of my release”. So we are about to launch tupantalla.com. And yes, it is like democratizing the digital screens on the street a bit and bringing them closer to the people. There is also an option to greet people: “Happy birthday!”, “Happy day, mom!”, “Will you marry me?”.

Choosing is your axis. Adrián bets on freedom and rules out any sign of hindrance. He did it once with Claro, when he was an intern and they asked him to attend with a suit. He, a boy who uses colors as a language, tore off his chains—perhaps his ties—and went to an advertising agency. However, art finally required him to consummate the appointment: a you to you that has now led him to sing with Nuria Saba, another Peruvian star, “Someday maybe”. “Why don’t you leave the door ajar? You approach a few. Let this light up,” listens to the audience.

—What is the best thing you have experienced on stage?

—Definitely that people sing my songs with such force, not listening to me on stage. That sounds like a dream to me! (…) It is like a validation of your experience, of your experience as a human, and having someone sing your songs makes you feel less alone, makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger. And that, at least to me, moves me.

-And the worst?

—(Laughs) Having taken a little more on stage and having forgotten about five letters. I don’t like to lose control, I like to know that everything is working and, when I have a concert, to supervise all the art, the styling, the musical proposal. It’s a bit embarrassing… So I’m measuring: a previous ‘shot’, all good; but already two or three no, no, no, no, no.

