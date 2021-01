The Real Murcia coach would be on the line with a defeat in Seville, but he believes that with the signings “a different stage begins” Adrián Hernández, yesterday, at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s match against Sevilla Atlético. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

Real Murcia has made this winter market a clean slate of the questionable sports planning that it carried out in summer. Seven signings and seven exits, with the termination of Daniel Sandoval yesterday, which completely change the face of a team that was sinful of youth and lack of decisive players in key positions. Ah