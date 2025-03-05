The goalkeeper of Real Betis Adrián San Miguelone of the captains of the Pellegrini team, surprised everyone last November with a direct on his Instagram from the Ronald McDonald house in Seville. The goalkeeper announced his solidarity initiativeequipping a house space with everything you need to transform it into a place where More than 400 families They are estimated that this 2025 will pass through the house they can have an oasis of physical activity and disconnection of their hard day to day.

The Ronald McDonald house in Seville offers free accommodation to families who are forced to move from their home due to the sudden serious illness of their son or daughter. This is the case of Jimena, a Cadiz in cancer treatment that resides at the Ronald McDonald house with his family for 4 months and who did not want to miss Adrián’s visit to inaugurate his new gym.

“I’m from Cádiz, but I’m from Betis and now my brother is going to be jealous that he has met Adri,” Jimena proudly joked. For his part, Adrián also talked with other beneficiary families with Félix Fernández Cao, a member of the Real Betis Balompié sports plot and who has supervised the entire gym assembly process.

For his part, the manager of the house Javier Pavo thanked Adrián’s commitment and his family as an example of solidarity people who have understood the need to support this free family resource for their necessary economic support. “Now Adrián and his family are part of the house and must feel proud as Sevillians and residents of the Southern District.”









After placing a commemorative plaque, signing some posters and exposing a t -shirt signed in the center of the room, the families present applauded the initiative of Adrián and his family for providing the Ronald McDonald house in Seville with one more piece in the search to be the closest thing to “a home outside the home.”

The Ronald McDonald house in Seville

The Ronald McDonald house in Seville is the tenth program of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation in Spain. The Foundation is a non -profit and independent entity, created in 1997 whose mission is to create, search and support programs that directly improve the health and well -being of children and their families. Through the Ronald McDonald houses, the Foundation offers a “home outside the home” for free to families with children who suffer from long -term diseases in Spain. Since its opening in 2002, the Foundation has served more than 18,800 families.

There are currently five Ronald McDonald houses in Spain. In Barcelona he is near the Vall d’Hebron hospital, in Malaga it is located in the immediate vicinity of the Maternal Child Hospital, in Valencia a few meters from the new La Fe hospital, in Madrid in the hospital itself of the Children’s Children’s Hospital Niño Jesús and the most recent in Seville next to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital.

Another program that the Foundation is developing in Spain is that of the Ronald McDonald family hall, a space that offers a shelter within hospitals so that families of sick children can rest without moving away from their children. The First Family Chamber opened in Spain in 2018 at the La Paz University Hospital and subsequently opened at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, ​​in the Virgen de la Arrixaca in Murcia and Miguel Servet in Zaragoza. In addition, the Foundation has a home service of breast milk for the regional breast milk bank of the Community of Madrid. For more information: FundacionRonald.org.